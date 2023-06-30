The 247th anniversary of US Independence: A birthday party like no other

Tonight’s a birthday celebration.

That was how US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson began her speech Tuesday at the advanced celebration of the 247th Independence Day of the United States of America, held at the ballroom of the Grand Hyatt in Taguig City.

And so it was a night of fun and revelry, music and dancing alongside the serious affirmation of ties between the US and the Philippines.

“Independence Day is first and foremost a celebration — a birthday celebration, to be exact,” Ambassador Carlson began her speech.

She also reminded all gathered at the ballroom, which had donuts and popped chicken counters, aside from the sumptuous buffet, “that another reason July 4 is such an important date to celebrate — it is Philippine-American Friendship Day.” This July 4 is the 69th Philippine-American Friendship Day.

“This day commemorates our nations’ enduring friendship, which has stood the test of time and flourished based on our shared values, common interests and mutual respect.”

“One of the great strengths of both our countries is our diversity. The United States and the Philippines are home to people from varied backgrounds, cultures and traditions, held together by unifying ideals. We draw on our diversity to generate opportunities for our citizens to thrive, to build stronger communities, and to create a better future in which we come closer to achieving our ideals.”

She offered a pledge “to continue working with the government and the people of the Philippines to strengthen our ties as steadfast friends, partners in prosperity and ironclad allies.”

On behalf of the Philippines, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary JV Chan-Gonzaga, who Ambassador Carlson said coined the phrase, “US-Philippine relations on hyperdrive,” said the relations between both countries are indeed in “a very good place now. The alliance is ironclad.”

While the band was playing (guests were urged to come in their dancing shoes), I asked Consul General Mark McGovern his wish for Philippine-American friendship, and in a heartbeat, he answered, “that the backlog for visa applications will be shortened.”

I have a visa, but I’ll drink to that!

According to online sources, on July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress in what is now the United States, voted in favor of independence, and two days later delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson. Since 1776, July 4 has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with fireworks, parades and concerts.

On July 4, 1946, President Manuel Roxas and US High Commissioner Paul McNutt signed the Treaty of Manila, establishing the independence of the Republic of the Philippines. The document touted “the unity of American and Philippine ideals,” and heralded a “new era of the two Governments and peoples…bound as closely as ever by ties of friendship and mutual trust.”?

Initially, the nation’s Independence Day (Araw ng Kalayaan) was held on July 4. President Diosdado Macapagal moved it to June 12, the date in 1898 on which Emilio Aguinaldo issued the Philippine Declaration of Independence from Spain.

In 1955, then-President Ramon Magsaysay established the observance of Philippine American Day.

In 1984, President Ferdinand Marcos designated July 4 as a non-working holiday to celebrate Philippine-American Friendship Day. President Corazon Aquino retained the celebration but declared it no longer a non-working holiday in 1987.

To this day, Philippine-American Friendship Day is marked in the Philippines. After all, many Filipinos fought side by side with Americans for their shared values in the name of peace and democracy.

Mabuhay!