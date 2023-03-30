A gold for filinvest Alabang

Congratulations to Filinvest Alabang Inc (FAI), as it bagged gold recognitions for two of its projects at the Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards organized by the Philippine chapter of the Paris-based International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI).

Filinvest City, FAI’s flagship township in Alabang, took home the Gold award under the Sustainable Development category, while Filigree’s Botanika Nature Residences, its ultra-luxury condominium, bagged Gold under the Residential Mid-Rise category.

The awards recognize FAI’s dedication to creating resilient, future-ready, and people-focused communities that can be enjoyed by many generations. With global and local recognition certifying its efforts in building a green central business district in Alabang, Muntinlupa, Filinvest City’s FIABCI gold award further affirms Filinvest City’s commitment to sustainability.

Other green recognitions include its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design LEEDv4 Gold for Neighborhood Development (LEEDv4 ND) certification by the US Green Building Council in 2020 and, more recently, its three-star Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) Districts Certification by the Philippine Green Building Council, making Filinvest City the first and only Philippine CBD to be accorded these two certifications.

Botanika was also a four-star BERDE certified development, and just last year, was recognized as the first H+W (Health and Well-being – Pilot Version) three-star Certified residential building by the Philippine Green Building Council.

Max Mara celebrates women in film on Oscar weekend

Women In Film, Los Angeles, kicked off Oscar weekend with the highly anticipated pre-Oscar cocktail party presented by Max Mara, Johnnie Walker, and Mercedes Benz USA.

The party honored women in front of and behind the camera who were nominated for an Academy Award this year, and was the only event throughout awards season that celebrated all the women nominated for Oscars.

Among the notable VIP guests wearing Max Mara were Sian Heder, Marlee Matlin, Ashley Greene, Carlacia Grant, Christina Hendricks, Jaz Sinclair, Jessica Wang, Jordana Brewster, Katie Aselton, Lake Bell, Lana Condor, Li Jun Li, Monica Barbaro, Nicky Hilton, Rhea Seehorn, Sara Sampaio, Sophia Bush, Tessa Brooks, and Yvonne Orji.

Max Mara, S Max Mara and accessories are available in the Philippines at Greenbelt 3 in Makati City.

The cast of Breakups & Breakdowns: (Top row, from left) Sarah Facuri, Tanya ManalangAtadero, Nelsito Gomez, Joel Trinidad, and Nicky Triviño; (bottom row) Rachel Coates and Reb Atadero Photo by Jaypee Maristaza

‘Breakups & Breakdowns’ Breaks Out… Again

Returning to live theater for the first time since their critically acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company in 2019, Upstart presents a new, updated version of Breakups & Breakdowns, the “hit romantic comedy musical” (CNN Philippines) that was the theater company’s musical debut over a decade ago.

Starring theater stalwarts Reb Atadero (Ang Huling El Bimbo), Tanya Manalang-Atadero (Miss Saigon), and Nelsito Gomez (The Reconciliation Dinner), the “very funny” (The Philippine STAR) Breakups & Breakdowns is a lighthearted look at modern-day dating and relationships that features a libretto by Aliw Awardee Joel Trinidad (Guadalupe: The Musical) and music by fellow Aliw Awardee Rony Fortich (The Quest for the Adarna). Nicky Triviño, the only Filipino member of the prestigious Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab in New York City, also stars in the show and co-directs with Trinidad.??

The “clever and witty” (Jose Mari Chan) musical has enjoyed five separate productions since 2010, and a new one was planned for 2020, to commemorate Upstart’s 10th-year anniversary. “But the pandemic scuppered our plans,” said Trinidad, who is also Upstart’s artistic director. Instead of a full production, the decision was made to present an online mini-concert, featuring some key songs performed by cast members from previous productions, along with some talents from the Ice Seguerra-produced Breakups & Breakdowns CD. He adds “It was a success but it left me wanting more.”

Trinidad, who co-directed the smash-hit Monty Python’s Spamalot in 2017 and 2018 with Triviño, revised the text in key places, adding new songs (again composed by Rony Fortich), new characters, and new scenes to deepen the material, making it tighter, more relevant, and more entertaining.?

Upstart Productions presents Breakups & Breakdowns on April 15 (3 p.m.), April 16 (3 p.m. and 8 p.m.), April 22 (8 p.m.), and April 23 (3 p.m.) at the Creative Arts Centre, The British School Manila, 38th Street, BGC, Taguig. For ticket inquiries, call or text (0917) 8116156 or email [email protected]