Anya presents Samira by Chelle Gonzalez

I was back at Anya Resort Tagaytay, a quick drive from the city, for a very important event. Anya’s restaurant Samira has been taken over by a very talented Manila-based Spanish chef and is now officially known as Samira by Chele Gonzalez.

A member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Anya (“Limitless” in Sanskrit) Resort Tagaytay has partnered with acclaimed chef Jose Luis “Chele” Gonzalez to create an even more exciting dining experience. Chef Chele Gonzalez also runs Gallery by Chele in Manila, which is number 69 on the 2022 list of Asia’s 100 Best Restaurants.

Roxaco president and CEO Santi Elizalde said that it took two years in the making for Chele to take over Samira (“Wind” in Sanskrit), as they both unveiled the new sign with the chef’s name, as Chele admitted this was his first time to see the new signage.

I was glad to experience the very first dinner Chele prepared in his new restaurant. Pass-around small plates included Red Snapper Carpaccio, Beef Tartare with Mustard Ice Cream, and Bacalao Fritters. All were so good that I had multiple servings despite the seven-course dinner that was to follow.

Dinner started with four amuse-bouches: Bulalo Tacos, Seafood Crisp Rice Crackers, Chorizo Donuts, and Foie Gras and Mango Waffle. These were followed by Fresh Coconut Ceviche (with snapper) and Grilled Octopus with Ali-Aoli. Mains were Pan-seared Salmon, Duck with Porcini and Truffle Risotto, and Grilled US Angus Beef Tenderloin (with parmesan mashed potatoes and charred cabbage with truffle and mushroom jus). The finale was Buko Pie in Textures as a tribute to Tagaytay’s famous dessert.

Roxaco president and CEO Santi Elizalde and chef Chele Gonzalez unveil the new restaurant’s signage.

It was certainly one of the best dinners he has prepared. This excellent tasting menu was certainly expected, since Chele does know how to create these amazing dinners made even more special with wines from Wine Depot and Proclamation Gin.

We were back for his first lunch the following day to experience his “Cocido Experience,” where he reimagines the cocido, uniquely and patiently prepared in clay pots in different regions of Spain. It contains a variety of meats (called compango) and garbanzos. The first course is a Ropa Vieja Pintxos and Compango Croquetas. A hearty Garbanzos Soup follows before the main course of stewed compango of beef, chicken, pork, chorizo, and morcilla (blood sausage) served with Cocido Paella and the French fries of Chele’s mother. A Burnt Basque Cheesecake perfectly ends this meal.

This can be prepared for a minimum of two people. Chele got inspired by bulalo, another famous Tagaytay dish, and created this because he wanted to share this creative experience of cocido, which has the same cooking principles as the bulalo). Most of his creations can be described as “Tagaytay through the eyes of Chele” specials, as he is a regular guest of Anya.

Samira by Chele Gonzalez is open to the public. All ages are welcome and a resort-casual dress code is recommended to both checked-in and walk-in guests and reservations are advised. The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (lunch through dinner) subject to Tagaytay City alert levels. Vegan, vegetarian, and alternative dietary preferences will be available soon but advanced arrangements are required.

Bacalao Fritters.

Anya Resort Tagaytay is located at Buenavista Hills Road, Barangay Mag-Asawang Ilat, Tagaytay City. Call (0917) 7046159, email [email protected] or go to anyaresorts.com. Reserve at Samira by Chele Gonzalez by calling (0998) 9553630.

