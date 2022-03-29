‘Cherish each day’

The celebrator Alice Eduardo with DBM chairman Alberto Romulo and wife Lovely. Also in photo are (Standing from left) Joel Eduardo, Bayani Solidum, Erwin Romulo, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, Dr. Carl Marbella, Jacqueline Eduardo, Cheskie and Cara Tantoco, Shalani and Rep. Roman Romulo and Simon Tantoco. (Seated from left) Mons Romulo, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat and the author.

It looked like Flores de Marzo at the home of Alice G. Eduardo, dubbed as the Philippines’ “Woman of Steel,” last week. Alice celebrated her birthday on March 20 and flowers descended like petals upon her home bouquets, floral arrangements, topiaries.

It is perhaps because the soft-spoken but driven president and CEO of Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp. has a wealth of friends, who probably had a difficult time deciding what to give a woman who has everything. And so they decided to say it with flowers, and what an essay of floral verses it was!

“I admire things like mountains and flowers, which only God can create. We can build bridges and buildings but only God can build a soft petal,” Alice said gratefully as her eyes took in the burst of colorful petals in front of her.

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary and now DBP chairman Alberto “Bert” Romulo had asked Alice if he and his wife Lovely could host a birthday dinner for her, but she instead asked that she host a dinner for him and his family as her only brother, Joel Eduardo, and brother-in-law, Bayani Solidum, also celebrate their birthdays in March.

The celebrant with DBP chairman Bert Romulo and wife Lovely with Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto.

To greet Alice, the Romulos also invited their mayor, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and yours truly to join their family: Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo and his wife Shalani; STAR columnist Mons Romulo and children Simon, Cheskie and Cara; Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat and Erwin Romulo. Alice’s daughter Jacqueline helped her mother entertain her guests.

“Alice is well known for what she has done. From Smokey Mountain to Macapagal Avenue, to the Entertainment City, to Cavite — that’s all Alice’s work. And Alice has built the foundation, just not the structure for all the important buildings that you find — where else can you find that? That is why Alice has a rating, which qualifies her for any big-ticket project anywhere in the world, because with such a rating, she is acceptable to any part of the world. So that is Alice, and also not only infrastructure, but also in energy. She was the pioneer in Sta. Rita, San Lorenzo and San Gabriel power plants. And these are important infrastructure projects, I think total of 2,000 megawatts, that provide energy for us,” said Tito Bert in his toast.

“And that is the contribution of Alice. But, beyond that, you remember that story when somebody is knocking at the Pearly Gates, and the gatekeeper said, ‘You want to enter the Pearly Gates?’ And so the man said yes. The gatekeeper asked, “But what have you done? Have you fed the poor? Have you provided homes for the homeless? Have you provided jobs for the poor? Have you covered those who are naked and gave food to those who are hungry?’ And he could not answer. But let me say that when Alice enters the Pearly Gates one day, and she’s asked these questions, then she will be given entry immediately. Because she has provided all these, the answers to all the questions that the Lord has asked. Because she has provided homes for the homeless, food for the hungry. I can just remember right now the Tuloy Foundation, which provides a home for street children; her help for the Yolanda victims, and so many others that she just helped quietly. And of course, these are unknown. Nobody knows that except a few. And so this is what Alice has done. So that if we want to enter the Pearly Gates one day, let’s join Alice, because certainly she will be accepted when asked these questions by the Pearly Gates. So we are happy that we have an Alice Eduardo. Thank you for being what you are. Thank you for what you have done for the country, but mostly for your generous heart to the poor, the homeless, the naked, and those who are in need.”

The birthday wish of Alice, who is now building a solar plant in Nueva Ecija, was not electrifying: “Good health for my family, loved ones and friends. For everyone. That is what is most important now.”

“We should cherish each day. Be happy, make others happy,” she said.

The author with Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto and Simon Tantoco.

I was privileged to sit beside the rock-star but shy Mayor Vico Sotto and learned from him that he never led in any of the pre-election surveys when he first ran for mayor in 2019. “But based on what I experienced on the ground, I had hope.” He was later told those who responded to the surveys were reportedly intimidated.

Vico is very self-effacing; he does not read most of the articles written about him (which are mostly positive) because he feels uncomfortable being in the spotlight. He concedes the issue of PeopleAsia magazine where he was on the cover is displayed on a coffee table in the living room of their house, because his mother, Coney Reyes, has decreed that it stays there. So Vico has no choice.

His family has visited City Hall, but not one of them hangs out there, or has a role in his office. He admires his parents Coney Reyes and comedian Vic Sotto (whose voice and build he has inherited) and is grateful for their support. In fact, Vic Sotto is going to campaign for his son.

Vico has never been to Europe and, if re-elected, looks forward to visiting France later this year upon the invitation of the French government for a forum on public health.

Tito Bert Romulo asked Vico why he was born so late, because at 32, he will only be 38 in the next presidential elections and not eligible yet to run for the presidency.

To that, Rep. Roman Romulo said, “Well, if the Charter is amended...”

Vico believes the presidency is destiny and for now, Pasig is his destiny. But who knows if the Charter will be amended?

It was a gathering where the “Woman of Steel” met a young man with a steely resolve to do good by his country, surrounded by friends with an ironclad admiration for both of them. *

