Newsmakers


Landers lands in BGC




THE PEPPER MILL  - Pepper Teehankee - The Philippine Star
January 6, 2022 | 12:00am
 





Landers lands in BGC
From left, Alliance Global Inc. CEO and chief strategy officer Kevin Tan, Southeastasia Retail, Inc. chairman Atty. Lowell Yu, Southeastasia Retail, Inc. president Gwen Lim, Megaworld Commercial Group FVP and head Graham Coates, Southeastasia Retail, Inc. COO Pieter Lukman, Southeastasia Retail, Inc. CFO Noel Utanes, and Unido Holdings, Inc. CFO Francis Reyes during the grand opening of Landers Superstore Uptown BGC




I did my holiday shopping at the newest branch of Landers Superstore in Uptown Bonifacio. The sixth branch of Landers has a different feel from its other warehouse-type stores, with its sleek interiors.


Landers Superstore’s newest branch, located at The Uptown Palazzo, 9th Ave. Cor. 36th St. Uptown Bonifacio, has two floors and features a wide selection of imported and local merchandise catering to the diversity of people living and visiting Uptown Bonifacio.


I was amazed at the fresh produce with an amazing selection of fruits, vegetables, and meats. This branch also offers a more extensive deli selection and a more premium selection of products at Dough and Co. Customers may also enjoy Landers Central’s New York-inspired menu or grab coffee at Doppio, the superstore’s in-house coffee shop.






Fresh produce at Landers Uptown Bonifacio






Members can also enjoy the awesome benefits exclusive only to members, such as free haircuts at Federal Barbers and the lowest-priced branded medicines at Capital Care Pharmacy.


Landers Superstore has always shown care for its members by maintaining proper health standards and safety protocols within its premises. All Landers employees are fully vaccinated.


Congratulations on opening your sixth branch, Landers Superstore!


* * *


Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.






