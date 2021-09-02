Manny Garibay's 'Repaso'

This year marks 500th anniversary of the landing of Ferdinand Magellan on Philippine shores and claiming it in the name of Spain. It was interesting to see how one of my favorite Filipino contemporary artists tackled this touchy subject in his latest one-man show.

Emmanuel Garibay’s latest solo exhibit “Repaso” (the Spanish word for “Review”) at Art Cube gallery looks back on 500 years when the first crucifix was mounted in the Philippines. In his response to this year’s 500th-year celebration of Philippine Christianity, Garibay, a member of the Salingpusa Group and a social realist, sociologist, and scholar of theology, maintains a critical eye on how religion has and is shaping Philippine society. “Repaso” continues the discourse around the centuries-long struggles taking place in our country since the Spanish conquest.

Garibay’s works show the apathy of the ruling class and how those in power exploit those who are not. He conveys this by painting the familiar, like Adam and Eve, Maria Clara, Padre Damaso, or the Plague Doctor (the latter first came out in his works back in 2017).

My personal favorites include “Dayo,” which depicts a typical shore scene with a Spanish ship seen from afar; “Suot” depicting the arrival of Christianity, and two disturbing Maria Clara paintings: “Ama” and “Padre.”

Though it was sad that people could not really head to the gallery and see the actual pieces due to the current situation, do feast your eyes on some of his beautiful paper, canvas, and wood paintings featured on this page.

* * *

Art Cube is located at 2/F Building B, Karrivin Plaza, 2316 Chino Roces Avenue Extension, Makati City, Philippines. Call 8816-7758 or email info@artcubephilippines.com for inquiries.

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.