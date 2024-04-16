^

Daily Bread

Not So

The Philippine Star
April 16, 2024 | 12:00am
Not So

All those who knew him . . . stood at a distance, watching these things. — Luke 23:49

“I wanted somehow to make it not so,” lamented the man, eulogizing a friend who died young. His words gave poignancy to humanity’s ageless heart-cry. Death stuns and scars us all. We ache to undo what can’t be undone.

The longing to “make it not so” might well describe how Jesus’ followers felt after His death. The Gospels say little about those awful hours, but they do record the actions of a few faithful friends.

Joseph, a religious leader who secretly believed in Jesus (see John 19:38), suddenly found the courage to ask Pilate for Jesus’ body (Luke 23:52). Ponder for a moment what it would take to remove a body from a grisly crucifixion and tenderly prepare it for burial (v. 53). Consider too the devotion and bravery of the women who stayed with Jesus every step of the way, even to the tomb (v. 55).

These followers weren’t anticipating a resurrection; they were coming to terms with grief. The chapter ends without hope, merely a somber, “Then they went home and prepared spices and perfumes [to embalm Jesus’ body]. But they rested on the Sabbath in obedience to the commandment” (v. 56).

Little did they know the Sabbath intermission was setting the stage for history’s most dramatic scene. Jesus was about to do the unimaginable. He would make death itself “not so.” — Tim Gustafson

 

 

Where do you turn for comfort when the worst happens? How do you live as though the resurrection is real?

Today, Father, I pause to remember how it must have been that day between Your Son’s crucifixion and His resurrection. I’m so grateful that He’s reversed sin’s curse for me.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Making Every Moment Count
5 days ago

Making Every Moment Count

5 days ago
Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come. — Matthew 24:42
Daily Bread
fbtw
A King on a Donkey
6 days ago

A King on a Donkey

6 days ago
See, your king comes to you, gentle and riding on a donkey. — Matthew 21:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
Chatty Bus
7 days ago

Chatty Bus

7 days ago
Let your conversation be always full of grace. — Colossians 4:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
Permanent Address
8 days ago

Permanent Address

8 days ago
One thing I ask from the Lord . . . that I may dwell in the house of the Lord. — Psalm 27:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Real Hospitality
9 days ago

Real Hospitality

9 days ago
Offer hospitality to one another . . . use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Parking Lot Quarrel
10 days ago

Parking Lot Quarrel

10 days ago
Do not merely listen to the word . . . . Do what it says. James 1:22
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with