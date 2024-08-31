^

Daily Bread

When Knowledge Hurts

The Philippine Star
August 31, 2024 | 12:00am
When Knowledge Hurts

For with much wisdom comes much sorrow; the more knowledge, the more grief. Ecclesiastes 1:18

Zach Elder and his friends pulled up to shore after a twenty-five-day rafting trip through the Grand Canyon. The man who came to retrieve their rafts told them about the COVID-19 virus. They thought he was joking. But as they left the canyon their phones pinged with their parents’ urgent messages. Zach and his friends were stunned. They wished they could return to the river and escape what they now knew.

In a fallen world, knowledge often brings pain. The wise Teacher of Ecclesiastes observed, “With much wisdom comes much sorrow; the more knowledge, the more grief” (1:18). Who hasn’t envied a child’s blissful ignorance? She doesn’t yet know about racism, violence, and cancer. Weren’t we happier before we grew up and discerned our own weaknesses and vices? Before we learned our family’s secrets—why our uncle drinks heavily or what caused our parents’ divorce?

The pain from knowledge can’t be wished away. Once we know, it’s no use pretending we don’t. But there’s a higher knowledge that empowers us to endure, even thrive. Jesus is the Word of God, the light that shines in our darkness (John 1:1–5). He “has become for us wisdom from God—that is, our righteousness, holiness and redemption” (1 Corinthians 1:30). Your pain is your reason to run to Jesus. He knows you and cares for you. Mike Wittmer

 

 

What’s something you wished you didn’t know? Tell Jesus about it. Then leave it with Him. Whenever it troubles you, take it to Jesus again.

Jesus, I don’t enjoy pain, but if it drives me to You, it’s worth it.

vuukle comment

GOD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Just Ask!
5 days ago

Just Ask!

5 days ago
You do not have because you do not ask God. — James 4:2
Daily Bread
fbtw
When You Need Help
6 days ago

When You Need Help

6 days ago
My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. — Psalm 121:2
Daily Bread
fbtw
Landing Spot
7 days ago

Landing Spot

7 days ago
We live by faith, not by sight. — 2 Corinthians 5:7
Daily Bread
fbtw
The Course of a Lifetime
8 days ago

The Course of a Lifetime

8 days ago
Joash did what was right in the eyes of the Lord all the years of Jehoiada the priest. 2 Chronicles 24:2
Daily Bread
fbtw
Transmitting Truth
9 days ago

Transmitting Truth

9 days ago
Teach [God’s ways and instructions] to your children and to their children after them. Deuteronomy 4:9
Daily Bread
fbtw
Two Houses
10 days ago

Two Houses

10 days ago
Everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. —...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with