^

Daily Bread

Real Hospitality

The Philippine Star
April 7, 2024 | 12:00am
Real Hospitality

Offer hospitality to one another . . . use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. — 1 Peter 4:9–10

“Kumain ka na ba?” (Have you eaten?)

This is what you’ll always hear as a visitor in many homes in the Philippines, where I’m from. It’s the Filipino way of expressing care and kindness for our guests. And regardless of your reply, your host will always prepare something for you to eat. Filipinos believe that true kindness isn’t just saying the standard greeting but also going beyond words to show real hospitality.

Rebekah too, knew all about being kind. Her daily chores included drawing water from the well outside town and carrying the heavy jar of water home. When Abraham’s servant, who was very thirsty from his journey, asked for a little water from her jar, she didn’t hesitate to give him a drink (Genesis 24:17–18).

But then Rebekah did even more. When she saw that the visitor’s camels were thirsty, she quickly offered to go back to draw more water for them (vv. 19–20).  She didn’t hesitate to help, even if it meant making an extra trip (or more) to the well and back with a heavy jar.

Life is tough for many people, and often a small gesture of practical kindness can encourage them and lift their spirits. Being a channel of God’s love doesn’t always mean delivering a powerful sermon or planting a church. Sometimes, it can simply be giving someone a drink of water. — Karen Huang

 

 

Who do you know who might need some encouragement? What act of practical kindness can you offer to encourage them?

Heavenly Father, open my eyes to the needs of people around me. Give me the wisdom to know how to show kindness and care to them.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Built Together to Serve
5 days ago

Built Together to Serve

5 days ago
He makes the whole body fit together perfectly. — Ephesians 4:16 NLT
Daily Bread
fbtw
Witness Marks
6 days ago

Witness Marks

6 days ago
Each of us should please our neighbors for their good, to build them up. — Romans 15:2
Daily Bread
fbtw
God&rsquo;s Embassy
7 days ago

God’s Embassy

7 days ago
When you give a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind, and you will be blessed. — Luke 14:13...
Daily Bread
fbtw
His Peace
10 days ago

His Peace

10 days ago
You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you. Isaiah 26:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
The Essence of Prayer
11 days ago

The Essence of Prayer

11 days ago
Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. [1 Peter 5:7]
Daily Bread
fbtw
A life of integrity
12 days ago

A life of integrity

12 days ago
The integrity of the upright guides them. — Proverbs 11:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with