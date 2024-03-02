Managing Our Gifts

Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others. — 1 Peter 4:10

In 2013, British actor David Suchet was filming the final TV episodes as Agatha Christie’s beloved Belgian detective Hercule Poirot—and also starring in a stage play—when he took on “the biggest role in [his] life.” Between those projects he recorded an audio version of the entire Bible, from Genesis to Revelation—752,702 words—over two hundred hours.

Suchet, who became a believer in Jesus after reading the book of Romans in a Bible he found in a hotel room, called the project the fulfillment of “a 27-year-long ambition. I felt totally driven. I did so much research on every part of it that I couldn’t wait to get going.” Then he donated his wages.

His recording remains an inspiring example of how to glorify God by stewarding a gift, then sharing it. Peter urged such stewardship in his letter to first-century believers. Persecuted for worshiping Jesus, not Caesar, they were challenged to focus instead on living for God by nurturing their spiritual gifts. “If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God” (1 Peter 4:11). Like all gifts, we can develop them “so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ.”

Suchet offered his talents to God. We can do the same. Whatever God has given to you, manage it well for His glory. — Patricia Raybon

How would you describe your God-given talents and spiritual gifts? What could you do to manage or steward them better for His glory?

Heavenly Father, at times I’ve squandered my gifts and talents. Sharpen my commitment to manage the gifts You’ve given me so the world praises You.

