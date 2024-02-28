^

Daily Bread

Choosing Celebration

The Philippine Star
February 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Choosing Celebration

A heart at peace gives life to the body, but envy rots the bones. — [Proverbs 14:30]

Writer Marilyn McEntyre shares the story of learning from a friend that “the opposite of envy is celebration.” Despite this friend’s physical disability and chronic pain, which limited her ability to develop her talents in the ways she’d hoped, she was somehow able to uniquely embody joy and to celebrate with others, bringing “appreciation into every encounter” before she passed away.

That insight—“the opposite of envy is celebration”—lingers with me, reminding me of friends in my own life who seem to live out this kind of comparison-free, deep, and genuine joy for others.

Envy is an easy trap to fall into. It feeds on our deepest vulnerabilities, wounds, and fears, whispering that if we were only more like so-and-so, we wouldn’t be struggling, and we wouldn’t be feeling bad.

As Peter reminded new believers in 1 Peter 2, the only way to “rid [ourselves]” of the lies that envy tells us is to be deeply rooted in the truth, to “have tasted”—deeply experienced—“that the Lord is good” (vv. 1–3). We can “love one another deeply, from the heart” (1:22) when we know the true source of our joy—“the living and enduring word of God” (v. 23).

We can surrender comparison when we remember who we really are—beloved members of “a chosen people, . . . God’s special possession.” We're called “out of darkness into his wonderful light” (2:9). —Monica La Rose

 

 

What examples of comparison-free joy have influenced your life? How does remembering your place in the body of Christ free you from the need to compare yourself to others

Loving God, source of all that’s good, help me to let go of envy’s lies, the kind of lies that suck out joy and “rot the bones.” Help me to instead celebrate the countless beautiful gifts of life in Your kingdom.

vuukle comment

GOD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The challenge of the stars
5 days ago

The challenge of the stars

5 days ago
What is mankind that you are mindful of them? — Psalm 8:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Love your loved ones
6 days ago

Love your loved ones

6 days ago
If he comes to you, welcome him. Colossians 4:10
Daily Bread
fbtw
Never say &lsquo;can&rsquo;t&rsquo;
7 days ago

Never say ‘can’t’

7 days ago
Now go; I will help you speak and will teach you what to say. — Exodus 4:12
Daily Bread
fbtw
Leaning into God
8 days ago

Leaning into God

8 days ago
Pray continually. — 1 Thessalonians 5:17
Daily Bread
fbtw
Spotting God
9 days ago

Spotting God

9 days ago
You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you. — Isaiah 26:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
Lift
10 days ago

Lift

10 days ago
Be strong and very courageous. Joshua 1:7
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with