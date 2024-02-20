^

Daily Bread

Leaning into God

The Philippine Star
February 20, 2024 | 12:00am
Leaning into God

Pray continually. — 1 Thessalonians 5:17

Harriet Tubman couldn’t read or write. As an adolescent, she suffered a head injury at the hands of a cruel slave master. That injury caused her to have seizures and lapses of consciousness for the rest of her life. But once she escaped slavery, God used her to rescue as many as three hundred others.

Nicknamed “Moses” by those she freed, Harriet bravely made nineteen trips back to the pre-Civil War South to rescue others. She continued even when there was a price on her head and her life was in constant danger. A devoted believer in Jesus, she carried a hymnal and a Bible on every trip and had others read her verses, which she committed to memory and quoted often. “I prayed all the time,” she said, “about my work, everywhere; I was always talking to the Lord.” She also gave God credit for the smallest successes. Her life was a powerful expression of the apostle Paul’s instruction to the earliest Christians: “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:16–18).

When we lean into God in the moment and live dependently in prayer, praising Him despite our difficulties, He gives us the strength to accomplish even the most challenging tasks. Our Savior is greater than anything we face, and He will lead us as we look to Him. — James Banks

 

 

How does spending time in God’s presence make you stronger? In what ways will you “lean into Him” today?

Loving and Almighty God, please help me to live every moment with You today and to receive the strength You alone can give.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
We Are One
4 days ago

We Are One

4 days ago
Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Romans 12:2
Daily Bread
fbtw
The power of love
6 days ago

The power of love

6 days ago
Many waters cannot quench love. — Song of Songs 8:7
Daily Bread
fbtw
Not forgotten
7 days ago

Not forgotten

7 days ago
God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Living by Faith
8 days ago

Living by Faith

8 days ago
We live by faith, not by sight. — 2 Corinthians 5:7
Daily Bread
fbtw
The voice of the father
9 days ago

The voice of the father

9 days ago
This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased. — Matthew 3:17
Daily Bread
fbtw
His Amazing Help
10 days ago

His Amazing Help

10 days ago
[God] spreads the snow like wool. — Psalm 147:16
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with