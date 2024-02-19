^

Daily Bread

Spotting God

The Philippine Star
February 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Spotting God

You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you. — Isaiah 26:3

A pirouette is a graceful spin that’s executed by ballerinas and contemporary dancers alike. As a child, I loved to do pirouettes in my modern dance class, whirling round and round until I was dizzy in the head and fell to the ground. As I got older, a trick I learned to help me maintain my balance and control was “spotting”—identifying a single point for my eyes to return to each time I made a full circle spin. Having a single focal point was all I needed to master my pirouette with a graceful finish.

We all face many twists and turns in life. When we focus on our problems, however, the things we encounter seem unmanageable, leaving us dizzy and heading toward a disastrous fall. The Bible reminds us that if we keep our minds steadfast, or focused, on God, He’ll keep us in “perfect peace” (Isaiah 26:3). Perfect peace means that no matter how many turns life takes, we can remain calm, assured that God will be with us through our problems and trials. He’s the “Rock eternal” (v. 4)—the ultimate “spot” to fix our eyes on—because His promises never change.

May we keep our eyes on Him as we go through each day, going to Him in prayer and studying His promises in the Scriptures. May we rely on God, our eternal Rock, to help us move gracefully through all of life. — Kimya Loder

 

 

What problems have you been focused on lately? What has God revealed in Scripture about the trials you face?

Dear heavenly Father, forgive me for focusing on the problems I face each day. I know You’ve conquered the world and remain bigger than my trials. Help me turn my eyes and heart to You in every circumstance.

 

 

Follow us on social media: ourdailybreadpilipinas, web: odb.org and filipino-odb.org,

and check our resources at ourdailybreadpilipinas.org.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The power of love
5 days ago

The power of love

5 days ago
Many waters cannot quench love. — Song of Songs 8:7
Daily Bread
fbtw
Not forgotten
6 days ago

Not forgotten

6 days ago
God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Living by Faith
7 days ago

Living by Faith

7 days ago
We live by faith, not by sight. — 2 Corinthians 5:7
Daily Bread
fbtw
The voice of the father
8 days ago

The voice of the father

8 days ago
This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased. — Matthew 3:17
Daily Bread
fbtw
His Amazing Help
9 days ago

His Amazing Help

9 days ago
[God] spreads the snow like wool. — Psalm 147:16
Daily Bread
fbtw
Mortality and Humility
10 days ago

Mortality and Humility

10 days ago
What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes. James 4:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with