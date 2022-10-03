^

Daily Bread

Removing the Intruder

The Philippine Star
October 3, 2022 | 12:00am
Removing the Intruder

Husbands, love your wives,  just as Christ loved the church  and gave himself up for her. Ephesians 5:25

It wasn’t quite dawn when my husband rose from bed and went into the kitchen. I saw the light flip on and off and wondered at his action. Then I recalled that the previous morning I’d yelped at the sight of an “intruder” on our kitchen counter. Translated: an undesirable creature of the six-legged variety. My husband knew my paranoia and immediately arrived to remove it. This morning he’d risen early to ensure our kitchen was bug-free so I could enter without concern. What a guy!

My husband awoke with me on his mind, putting my need before his own. To me, his action illustrates the love Paul describes in Ephesians 5:25, “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.” Paul goes on, “Husbands ought to love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself” (v. 28). Paul’s comparison of a husband’s love to the love of Christ pivots on how Jesus put our needs before His own. My husband knows I’m afraid of certain intruders, and so he made my concern his priority.

That principle doesn’t apply to husbands only. After the example of Jesus, each of us can lovingly sacrifice to help remove an intruder of stress, fear, shame, or anxiety so that someone can move more freely in the world. Elisa Morgan

 

 

What “intruder” might God be asking you to address to help another?

How might you allow someone to help rid your life of certain “intruders”?

Dear God, thank You for the gift of Your Son who’s removed

the intruder of sin from my life and reconciled me to You!

GOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
He Won&rsquo;t Let Us Go
1 day ago

He Won’t Let Us Go

1 day ago
I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand. — John 10:28
Daily Bread
fbtw
How to Reflect Christ
2 days ago

How to Reflect Christ

2 days ago
God has chosen to make known . . . the glorious riches of this mystery, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory. Colossians...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Rooted In Love
3 days ago

Rooted In Love

3 days ago
I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power … to grasp… the love of Christ. Ephesians...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Eyes To See
4 days ago

Eyes To See

4 days ago
Open my eyes that I may see wonderful things in your law. — Psalm 119:18
Daily Bread
fbtw
Never Enough
5 days ago

Never Enough

5 days ago
The eye never has enough of seeing. — Ecclesiastes 1:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
Wandering Off
6 days ago

Wandering Off

6 days ago
Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep. Luke 15:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with