



















































 
























^


 











 















Daily Bread


When Life Is Hard




The Philippine Star
February 14, 2022 | 12:00am
 





When Life Is Hard




I say to the Lord, “you are my Lord”; apart from you I have no good thing. Psalm 16.:2


Physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted, I curled up in my recliner. Our family had followed God’s leading and had moved from California to Wisconsin. After we arrived, our car broke down and left us without a vehicle for two months. Meanwhile, my husband’s limited mobility after an unexpected back surgery and my chronic pain complicated our unpacking. We uncovered costly problems with our new-to us, old home. Our senior dog suffered with health issues. And though our new pup brought great joy, raising a furry ball of energy was far more work than anticipated. My attitude soured. How was I supposed to have unshakeable faith while traveling on a bumpy road of hardships?


As I prayed, God reminded me of the psalmist whose praise didn’t depend on circumstances. David poured out his emotions, often with great vulnerability, and sought refuge in the presence of God (Psalm 16:1). Acknowledging God as provider and protector (vv. 5–6), he praised Him and followed His counsel (v. 7). David affirmed that he would “not be shaken” because he kept his eyes “always on the Lord” (v. 8). So, he rejoiced and rested secure in the joy of God’s presence (vv. 9–11).


We too can delight in knowing our peace doesn’t depend on our present situation. As we thank our unchanging God for who He is and always will be, His presence will fuel our steadfast faith. Xochitl Dixon


 


 


How can offering God praise for His unchanging character


and wondrous works increase your faith during challenging 


circumstances? What situations do you need to place in God’s 


trustworthy hands?


Thanks for being You, Father.


 
















 



GOD

















Philstar
















 








    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Freed From Our Cage







1 day ago


Freed From Our Cage



1 day ago 


[God] brought me out into a spacious place. — Psalm 18:19








Daily Bread
fbtw













The Miracle Of White Snow







2 days ago


The Miracle Of White Snow



2 days ago 


Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow. Isaiah 1:18








Daily Bread
fbtw













Nearby Neighbors







3 days ago


Nearby Neighbors



3 days ago 


Better a neighbor nearby than a relative far away. — Proverbs 27:10








Daily Bread
fbtw













Running Into Love







4 days ago


Running Into Love



4 days ago  


I have loved you with an everlasting love. — Jeremiah 31:3








Daily Bread
fbtw













We Are Dust







5 days ago


We Are Dust



5 days ago 


He remembers that we are dust. — Psalm 103:14








Daily Bread
fbtw













Loving Others with Our Prayers







6 days ago


Loving Others with Our Prayers



6 days ago 


This happened that we might not rely on ourselves but on God, who raises the dead. — 2 Corinthians 1:9








Daily Bread
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with