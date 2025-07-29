Startups don’t die from failure; they die from giving up

Startups are often painted in strokes of success and stardom. A pitch turns into a funding round, a product goes viral and suddenly you are the next big thing. But anyone who has built something from the ground up knows that the real journey is far messier. It is not a story of perfect execution. It is a series of pivots, failures and near deaths. The ride is not a gentle ascent but a roller coaster, unpredictable, exhausting and, at times, punishing.

At Angkas, we have ridden that roller coaster.

The early days were chaotic but filled with purpose. We had to fight for legitimacy in a country that was not ready for motorcycle taxis. We were shut down multiple times. We had to sit across regulators who did not fully understand what we were building. We faced intense public scrutiny, a pandemic that paralyzed our entire operations and competition backed by giants. We had our share of wrong hires, expensive experiments and delayed launches. And still, we pushed through. Not because we had unlimited resources, but because we had something to prove.

The truth is, most startups do not fail because the idea is bad. They fail because they run out of time, energy or conviction. They fail because building is hard and sustaining momentum is even harder.

But sometimes, just sometimes, the ones that survive find a second wind. Not because of luck, but because they made hard calls when it mattered. Because they chose long-term resilience over short-term comfort.

Take Airbnb for example. In 2008, they were rejected by investors dozens of times and had to sell cereal boxes just to keep the lights on. Netflix nearly sold to Blockbuster for a fraction of what it is worth today. Elon Musk has said that both Tesla and SpaceX were weeks away from collapse in 2008. Apple, the most valuable company in the world today, was 90 days from bankruptcy when Steve Jobs returned in the late 90s.

Closer to our region, Grab had to radically shift its strategy multiple times before reaching stability. Gojek started as a call center for motorcycle taxis before transforming into an app. These stories are not outliers. They are reminders that the path to building something meaningful is rarely straight.

In our case, we spent years fighting not just for market share, but for existence. We did not have the luxury of free capital or government support. What we had were people, riders and passengers, who believed in us. Who kept showing up even when our future was uncertain. And it is that trust that kept us going.

Now that the startup funding environment has changed and the era of easy money is behind us, the rules have shifted. Investors are no longer chasing growth at all costs. The conversation has moved to fundamentals. Can you turn a profit? Can you scale efficiently? Can you survive without burning through your entire runway?

These are not unfair questions. In fact, they are necessary. They force founders to mature, to think about sustainability early and to lead with more intention.

We at Angkas are no exception to this new reality. Like many others, we had to make difficult decisions. We had to restructure. We had to become leaner. We had to rebuild our tech with more purpose. Not because we were failing, but because we were adapting. Because the market demanded it, and because our mission deserved to survive the turbulence.

We do not claim to have figured everything out. But we are still here. Still solving real problems for millions of Filipinos. Still believing that technology can be a tool for inclusion. Still learning. Still evolving.

To the entrepreneurs reading this who feel like they are barely holding it together, let me tell you, you are not alone. Every great company you admire has gone through its own crucible. Every visionary has faced moments of doubt and despair. What matters is not how smooth the journey is, but how you respond when it gets rough.

The startup world is not for the faint of heart. It is for those who are willing to be misunderstood, underestimated and sometimes even ridiculed, all in the name of building something better.

Because at the end of the day, it is not how you start that defines you, it is how you finish. Plenty of startups launch with fanfare, full of hype and headlines, only to burn out when reality hits. But the ones that endure are not always the fastest out of the gate. They are the ones that outlast, outlearn and outwork. They are the ones that take punches and still get back up. Starting strong is great, but finishing strong is what truly matters. It is what separates a fleeting trend from a lasting legacy.

So the real question is: when the spotlight fades and the money dries up, will you still have enough conviction to keep building in the dark?