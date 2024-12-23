EDITORIAL â€” Gift-giving season

^

Opinion

EDITORIAL — Gift-giving season

The Philippine Star
December 23, 2024 | 12:00am
In this season of giving, it says a lot about the magnitude of the corruption problem in this country that Bureau of Immigration personnel at the country’s airports need guidance on whether or not they can give holiday greetings to passengers. The guidance had to be sought because of reports in previous years of BI personnel expecting gifts after greeting passengers a merry Christmas at the immigration counters.

Yesterday, the BI commissioner said immigration personnel may greet passengers but cannot receive gifts. The guidance should go without saying, since under Republic Act 6713, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, there are detailed provisions on prohibited acts involving the acceptance of gifts by all government personnel. Such provisions should be taken to heart especially by any state worker dealing directly with the public.

The Code of Conduct defines a “gift” that public officials and employees cannot accept from a non-relative, whether directly or indirectly, as something whose value “is neither nominal nor insignificant, or the gift is given in anticipation of, or in exchange for, a favor.” Relatives refer to persons within the fourth civil degree of consanguinity or affinity, including in-laws of the government official or employee.

There are exceptions, particularly regarding gifts or grants from foreign governments including fellowships, scholarships or medical treatment.

But RA 6713 states: “Public officials and employees shall not solicit or accept, directly or indirectly, any gift, gratuity, favor, entertainment, loan or anything of monetary value from any person in the course of their official duties or in connection with any operation being regulated by, or any transaction which may be affected by the functions of their office.”

If the law would be strictly enforced, it could decimate the ranks of government at all levels. Tragically for the country, ignoring the Code of Conduct has become the norm rather than the exception. This may still be corrected, with increased awareness of the prohibitions against soliciting and accepting gifts. Civic-minded people can report violations of RA 6713, if not through official channels, then to the world through the digital information network. BI personnel have received their guidance and warning. In this season of gift-giving, the warning bears dissemination throughout the government.

