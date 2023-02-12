90% of Filipinos agree on EDCA expansion and joint maritime patrols

The announcement by the Philippines and the United States about the expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with four new locations to be added to the current five sites and the conduct of joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea reverberated so well worldwide, with 90 percent of Filipinos welcoming this latest development in the relationship between two longtime allies.

Filipinos across the globe – in particular Filipino-Americans – were extremely pleased, lauding the decision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in reaffirming and further solidifying US-Philippines relations. I received hundreds of messages and emails expressing their full support for the President’s decision.

The meeting between our Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was extremely substantial, with the discussions delving on shared security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, and how both nations can address these challenges. The decision to restart joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea is not only seen as a positive development in helping the Philippines tighten its security strategy but an important step in securing our borders.

Filipinos are very patient people. We don’t want any conflict. But when push comes to shove, we will staunchly defend ourselves and those that we hold precious. Filipinos are convinced that our strategy of boosting defense ties and enhancing security cooperation with major allies like the United States will build up our capacity and capability to defend our territory and exercise our sovereign rights.

The headline news on our recent decision for the expansion of EDCA and maritime patrols with the United States has actually precipitated more inquiries from US companies looking at how they can invest or, at the very least, expand their operations in the Philippines. The Philippines was at the front and center of international news – that is, until the Chinese balloon incident came into the picture.

Clearly, the US and the Philippines must also boost economic ties and increase trade and investment cooperation to strengthen the economic backbone, and therefore resilience, of our country. As I have mentioned on several occasions, the Philippines can become a stronger ally that can significantly contribute in advancing a more secure and prosperous region if it is also economically strong. At the end of the day, this is what we all want.

To reiterate, the EDCA is not directed at, or against, any country. Rather, this agreement with the United States is aimed at ramping up our defense capabilities, especially in light of the global security challenges – both traditional and non-traditional – that are emerging, and which all nations must take into account.

Let’s not also forget, the Philippines also has a defense agreement with Australia via the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) signed in 2007 and which took effect in September 2012 following its ratification in July of that same year. The agreement was very timely as it paved the way for the conduct of disaster relief assistance by the Australian Defense Force when Super Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) hit the Philippines in November 2013.

President BBM’s recent visit to Tokyo is also expected to boost economic as well as security ties between the Philippines and Japan. No less than the President underscored this when he said prior to his departure that the bilateral visit is essential as it is “part of a larger foreign policy agenda to forge closer political ties, stronger defense and security cooperation” in addition to “lasting economic partnerships with major countries in the region amid a challenging global environment.”

In a recent brief written by our friend Gregory Poling with Andreyka Natalegawa and Danielle Fallin titled, “Building a US-Japan-Philippines Triad” published at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ online site, the authors underscored Japan’s growing role in the Indo-Pacific, and why Tokyo and Washington should collaborate more closely in “engaging with other alliance partners, including the Philippines. Japan is uniquely suited to this role given its extensive and long-standing security partnership with the Philippines, creating a robust level of security cooperation between Tokyo and Manila.”

In fact, having security alliances that show we are part of a coalition of like-minded countries can serve as a deterrent and can promote peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

As usual, pseudo-nationalists are looking at it from a negative perspective, saying we may be sucked into the maelstrom if a conflict between the US and China breaks out. In the first place, if there is a conflict in the region over Taiwan for example, the Philippines would not be able to remain a fence sitter for long because of its very strategic location as well as its proximity to Taiwan. We would feel the impact and would be involved in one way or another. In this global world, there is no such thing as an “island nation.”

Fortunately, we have enlightened senators like Win Gatchalian, Chiz Escudero and Francis Tolentino who clearly see the significance of the EDCA expansion and the resumption of joint maritime patrols as good for the country. Even Senate President Migz Zubiri and many key legislators that include Congressman Rufus Rodriguez see the importance of our alliance with the United States.

Some may have an axe to grind against the US but they know very well this latest development is a positive step for our country’s security. And more importantly, this decision by President Marcos is appreciated and supported by 90 percent of Filipinos not only here but in many parts of the world, who continue to look at the United States as our most trusted ally and partner.

