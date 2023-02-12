^

Opinion

90% of Filipinos agree on EDCA expansion and joint maritime patrols

BABEâ€™S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. - Ambassador B. Romualdez - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2023 | 12:00am

The announcement by the Philippines and the United States about the expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with four new locations to be added to the current five sites and the conduct of joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea reverberated so well worldwide, with 90 percent of Filipinos welcoming this latest development in the relationship between two longtime allies.

Filipinos across the globe – in particular Filipino-Americans – were extremely pleased, lauding the decision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in reaffirming and further solidifying US-Philippines relations. I received hundreds of messages and emails expressing their full support for the President’s decision.

The meeting between our Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was extremely substantial, with the discussions delving on shared security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, and how both nations can address these challenges. The decision to restart joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea is not only seen as a positive development in helping the Philippines tighten its security strategy but an important step in securing our borders.

Filipinos are very patient people. We don’t want any conflict. But when push comes to shove, we will staunchly defend ourselves and those that we hold precious. Filipinos are convinced that our strategy of boosting defense ties and enhancing security cooperation with major allies like the United States will build up our capacity and capability to defend our territory and exercise our sovereign rights.

The headline news on our recent decision for the expansion of EDCA and maritime patrols with the United States has actually precipitated more inquiries from US companies looking at how they can invest or, at the very least, expand their operations in the Philippines. The Philippines was at the front and center of international news – that is, until the Chinese balloon incident came into the picture.

Clearly, the US and the Philippines must also boost economic ties and increase trade and investment cooperation to strengthen the economic backbone, and therefore resilience, of our country. As I have mentioned on several occasions, the Philippines can become a stronger ally that can significantly contribute in advancing a more secure and prosperous region if it is also economically strong. At the end of the day, this is what we all want.

To reiterate, the EDCA is not directed at, or against, any country. Rather, this agreement with the United States is aimed at ramping up our defense capabilities, especially in light of the global security challenges – both traditional and non-traditional – that are emerging, and which all nations must take into account.

Let’s not also forget, the Philippines also has a defense agreement with Australia via the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) signed in 2007 and which took effect in September 2012 following its ratification in July of that same year. The agreement was very timely as it paved the way for the conduct of disaster relief assistance by the Australian Defense Force when Super Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) hit the Philippines in November 2013.

President BBM’s recent visit to Tokyo is also expected to boost economic as well as security ties between the Philippines and Japan. No less than the President underscored this when he said prior to his departure that the bilateral visit is essential as it is “part of a larger foreign policy agenda to forge closer political ties, stronger defense and security cooperation” in addition to “lasting economic partnerships with major countries in the region amid a challenging global environment.”

In a recent brief written by our friend Gregory Poling with Andreyka Natalegawa and Danielle Fallin titled, “Building a US-Japan-Philippines Triad” published at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ online site, the authors underscored Japan’s growing role in the Indo-Pacific, and why Tokyo and Washington should collaborate more closely in “engaging with other alliance partners, including the Philippines. Japan is uniquely suited to this role given its extensive and long-standing security partnership with the Philippines, creating a robust level of security cooperation between Tokyo and Manila.”

In fact, having security alliances that show we are part of a coalition of like-minded countries can serve as a deterrent and can promote peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

As usual, pseudo-nationalists are looking at it from a negative perspective, saying we may be sucked into the maelstrom if a conflict between the US and China breaks out. In the first place, if there is a conflict in the region over Taiwan for example, the Philippines would not be able to remain a fence sitter for long because of its very strategic location as well as its proximity to Taiwan. We would feel the impact and would be involved in one way or another. In this global world, there is no such thing as an “island nation.”

Fortunately, we have enlightened senators like Win Gatchalian, Chiz Escudero and Francis Tolentino who clearly see the significance of the EDCA expansion and the resumption of joint maritime patrols as good for the country. Even Senate President Migz Zubiri and many key legislators that include Congressman Rufus Rodriguez see the importance of our alliance with the United States.

Some may have an axe to grind against the US but they know very well this latest development is a positive step for our country’s security. And more importantly, this decision by President Marcos is appreciated and supported by 90 percent of Filipinos not only here but in many parts of the world, who continue to look at the United States as our most trusted ally and partner.

*      *      *

Email: [email protected]

EDCA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Aftershocks

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
When a large calamity strikes, even in the remotest part of the world, Filipinos end up among the victims. That is testament to the extent of the Filipino diaspora.
Opinion
fbtw

US touts its aid to boost AFP modernization plan

By AT GROUND LEVEL | By Satur C. Ocampo | 1 day ago
“An irreplaceable US ally for seven decades, the Philippines has been at the forefront of preserving the free and open regional order in Southeast Asia and the greater Indo-Pacific region.”
Opinion
fbtw

Of reunions and anniversaries

By FOOD FOR THOUGHT | By Chit U. Juan | 1 day ago
ebruary is usually the time when practical balikbayans come home from the USA and Canada because their winter is still harsh, fares are cheaper and oftentimes there are reunions. Another reunion?
Opinion
fbtw

Rogue Russia

By POLITICAL FUTURES | By Ian Bremmer | 1 day ago
In January, British officials announced they had uncovered a dramatic cyberattack on the UK postal service that caused “severe disruption” to the computer systems that send mail abroad.
Opinion
fbtw

GCash lane gremlins

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
“Gremlins” operating along “GCash lane” – these are the terms used by recruitment and migration consultant Emmanuel Geslani to describe those he says are involved in “G & C”...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

US Senator speaks up against RP annexation

By THIRD EYE | By Ramon J. Farolan | 1 hour ago
In February 1898 the US battleship Maine, in Havana Harbor, Cuba, was completely destroyed by a mysterious explosion that detonated ammunition magazines, killing more than 200 crew members.
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - Personnel changes

1 day ago
No explanation accompanied the Malacañang announcement yesterday about the ouster of Yogi Filemon Ruiz as chief of the Bureau of Customs.
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - Jeepney modernization

2 days ago
With only 60 percent of jeepney operators nationwide having consolidated into cooperatives for their shift to next-generation jeepneys, the government has extended for a year the deadline for the phaseout of the...
Opinion
fbtw

DA, DOH vacancy: Avengers assemble!

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 2 days ago
So many people have been calling on President Bongbong Marcos to resign as Secretary of Agriculture and appoint a permanent secretary.
Opinion
fbtw

Intertwining issues

By A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) | By Jose C. Sison | 2 days ago
This is an ejectment case where the issue is the prior physical possession of the property or possession de facto, and not the issue of ownership thereof.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with