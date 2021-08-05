





































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
EDITORIAL - Waiting for reimbursement

                     

                        

                           
EDITORIAL - Waiting for reimbursement

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
This has been a problem even before the pandemic: the reimbursement of claims filed by hospitals with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. says PhilHealth owed about 700 of its member hospitals over P28 billion as of December 2020. PHAPi said the slow reimbursement was forcing its members to borrow from banks or else lay off personnel and reduce capacities. The group says the unpaid claims could balloon to P50 billion if government hospitals and other healthcare facilities are included.



PhilHealth said it had already reimbursed 87 percent or P24.9 billion of the claims, with another P1.07 billion being processed. The state health insurer said P2.4 billion of the claims were either denied or returned to the hospitals because of various deficiencies. This was last April at the height of the COVID surge when hospitals were being overwhelmed with patients. PhilHealth has implemented a debit-credit payment method to speed up reimbursements.



As the country confronts the spreading threat of the more virulent Delta variant, however, PHAPi says PhilHealth owes more to its member hospitals and the slow reimbursement problem persists. Smaller hospitals are the hardest hit and have been forced to let go of healthcare workers as well as reduce capacities, according to PHAPi.



Corruption scandals in PhilHealth in recent years led to its closer scrutiny of claims for reimbursement. Increased scrutiny, however, need not be at the expense of efficiency. Since the early months of the pandemic, even the Philippine Red Cross has complained about slow PhilHealth reimbursement for COVID testing.



Hospitals especially the smaller ones need funds for day-to-day operations, especially with the increased demand for health care arising from the pandemic. Consultations and treatment for non-COVID care have reportedly gone down as people worried about infection put off going to hospitals unless for emergencies or maintenance procedures for chronic afflictions.



Many hospitals in fact need to hire more personnel particularly for specialized COVID critical care facilities. Instead their liquidity problems are forcing them to downsize. Authorities will have to step in to reconcile the stories of the hospital owners and PhilHealth. With Delta continuing its spread, all health facilities must be at their optimum capability to respond to the threat.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      PHAPI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Understanding the inner workings of trolls


                                 

                                                                        THE CORNER ORACLE -
                                                                        By Andrew J. Masigan
                                     | August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Make no mistake, the 2022 elections will be fought not in campaign sorties or public debates but on our phones and laptops. Social media is the new battleground, trolls are the new soldiers and messages are the weapons...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Back to ECQ


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Since our government follows the Chinese playbook in dealing with COVID, let’s see how Beijing is confronting the spread of the Delta variant since an outbreak began on July 20, with a cluster of nine cleaners...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Congress bill can forbid un-vaccinated from voting


                                 

                                                                        GOTCHA -
                                                                        By Jarius Bondoc
                                     | August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Congress is rushing a bill that can bar those un-vaccinated for COVID-19 from voting in Election 2022.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Pre-emptive actions only now?


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu A. Villanueva
                                     | August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
For the nth time, President Rodrigo Duterte reversed the recommendations of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Must foreign policy be a Duterte solo job?


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | August 3, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
With the coterie of President Duterte calling him the architect of Philippine foreign policy and the nation’s sole spokesman in foreign relations, he seems to have started to believe it!

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
‘Delta’ turns doubt into demand for vax


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
It took the super-contagious Delta variant to scare Filipinos out of their early hesitancy to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially when the only serum being offered to them was the Sinovac made in China.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Methodology


                                 

                                                                        FIRST PERSON -
                                                                        By Alex Magno
                                     | August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
There is a virus infecting our political culture as well. When it strikes, it causes mental impairment.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Hidilyn and Benilde


                                 

                                                                        BREAKTHROUGH -
                                                                        By Elfren S. Cruz
                                     | August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
It was just announced that there will be a total lockdown in Metro Manila from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20. This will be another two weeks of hardships, especially for the majority of people whose incomes are basically earned...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Freezing assets


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has frozen the assets of officials and members of the communist National Democratic Front and the Abu Sayyaf group.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Oceans of opportunity


                                 

                                                                        INPHINITELY YOURS -
                                                                        By Shambhu S. Kumaran
                                     | August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
There is absolutely no doubt that the Blue Economy has established itself as a driver of global economic growth, a role it will continue to play well into the future.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with