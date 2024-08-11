Relentless efforts to safeguard West Philippine Sea, rules-based order

Members of the Chinese Coast Guard (CGG) were seen roving around the Rozul Reef in Palawan as they patrol the area on April 21, 2024

When one thinks of Filipino values, the concept of "bayanihan" easily comes to mind. In English, this loosely translates to working together to accomplish a difficult task. It is normally depicted as a community carrying the nipa hut of one of its members to transfer it to a different location. Bayanihan is a manifestation of unity, resilience, and the high regard that community members have for one another.

In the context of the West Philippine Sea, this concept can vividly be seen through the whole-of-society approach being implemented by the current administration. This is portrayed in two ways: in the country’s national initiatives, and in its engagements with like-minded partners that hold international law in the same regard.

At the national level, both the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard remain steadfast in their efforts to perform their mandate of protecting Filipinos and defending the state against the illegal and aggressive behavior of foreign actors.

Filipino authorities continue to monitor, publicize and address incidents at sea, particularly the presence of foreign vessels in Philippine territory.

On August 6, the AFP reported that the number of Chinese vessels including maritime militia vessels, China Coast Guard ships, and People’s Liberation Army Navy ships increased. A total of 122 vessels were present in various features of the West Philippine Sea -- Bajo de Masinloc, Ayungin Shoal, Pagasa Island, Lawak Island, Panata Island, Patag Island, Sabina Shoal, Julian Felipe Reef, and Iroquois Reef -- from July 30 to August 5.

Moreover, the Philippine Navy confirmed that China continues to build artificial islands in the West Philippine Sea despite the legally binding nature of the arbitral award to all parties. More than 3,000 hectares have been reclaimed across various features, with the latest in Zamora Reef.

These artificial islands, classified by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as rocks, low tide, and high tide elevations, now feature military structures, airstrips, and other facilities. China’s ‘monster ship’ on Escoda Shoal is also being closely monitored by the Philippines.

These activities are illegal. They blatantly disregard the sovereignty of the Philippines and clearly violate international law. If these actions are meant to temper down the Philippines’ resolve to safeguard its territory, the Chinese are sorely mistaken.

The increasingly aggressive behavior of China has only inspired the Philippines to renew its focus and reinforce its external defense capabilities. It has also inspired confidence from the international community to strengthen partnerships with the Philippines as part of commitments to ensure peace, prosperity, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

For instance, the first Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity was conducted by the Philippines with Australia, Canada and the United States from August 7 to 8. The activity, conducted in an undisclosed location within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, underscores the commitment of the four countries to uphold the legally binding arbitral award and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

In a joint statement, military chiefs of the four countries expressed that the initiative forms part of their commitment to uphold the freedom of navigation and overflight, the lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, and respect for maritime rights in accordance with international law.

The activity, which included communications exercises, cross deck landing operations, anti-submarine warfare exercise, and replenishment at sea, among others, sought to strengthen interoperability among the joint forces to ensure a secure maritime environment.

Other countries such as Germany joined the collective effort to secure the region. During the visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius last week, Germany expressed its commitment to establish long-term relations between the two nations’ armed forces through a broader Arrangement on Defense Cooperation expected to be signed within the year.

This is expected to feature training and bilateral exchanges, as well as bilateral armaments cooperation, among others.

Reciprocal access agreements are also expected to be signed with Canada, France and New Zealand to enable greater interoperability.

The Philippines, supported by the international community, will not back down. In the face of relentless bullying, the resilience and determination of the Philippines and its like-minded partners will not waver.

Indeed, ‘bayanihan’ may be a Filipino term, but its concept transcends borders. The Philippines and the responsible members of the international community are, without a doubt, standing together to address maritime challenges in the West Philippine Sea.

In all these exercises, the West Philippine Sea serves as a representation of shared values and adherence to the rules-based order. This serves as the nipa hut that the maritime nation and the international community hold dear and uphold.

If alone, the task of protecting the pillars of security and stability may be difficult to bear. But with the support of like-minded partners such as Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, and the United States, the endeavor that others may deem impossible becomes an achievable reality.

--

Katrina Guerrero is a program and research manager for defense and security at think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.