Shifts in security focus in the Philippines

This handout photo taken April 14, 2021, and received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) April 15, Philippine coast guard personnel aboard rubber boats and displaying a Philippine flag, patrol past Chinese vessels at Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef in the West Philippine Sea.

Developments within the Philippine security landscape are continuously shaped by evolving security challenges, encompassing both personal and national levels and moving beyond geographical limitations. The shift in security focus is not only apparent in the Philippines.

Neighboring states are also confronted with the same risks, and these risks present an opportunity for collaboration. This is most apparent in the publication of Indo-Pacific strategies, the intensification of diplomatic visits for the alignment of national interests, and the frequency of military exercises aimed at boosting interoperability.

Future risks will continue to evolve, as will security policies and strategies. The proliferation of new security risks and the uncertainty they bring signal a shift in security focus in the Philippines, prompting a more attuned approach and signaling the need to upgrade capabilities.

Considering current trends and developments, maritime security and cybersecurity emerge as areas where personal and national security are heavily intertwined.

On a daily basis, people have become more exposed to cyber risks as they connect to the Internet and perform online transactions. Online scams and hacking incidents have been prevalent. Furthermore, as more information is shared in the digital space, the world has become apprehensive of disinformation and misinformation tactics that shape narratives and propaganda.

On matters of maritime security, coastal communities worry about their livelihood as more Filipino fishermen are embroiled in territorial disagreements, particularly in the West Philippine Sea. There are also concerns about marine environment damage and loss of marine life in various areas.

On a national level, the National Security Policy 2023-2028 underscores the vision of "a free, resilient, peaceful, and prosperous maritime and archipelagic nation." With an emphasis on the country's maritime and archipelagic nature, the Marcos Jr. administration sets its eye on elevating naval capabilities. Included in the agenda are maritime security as well as cyber, information, and cognitive security.

Public awareness and participation have played a critical role in the recognition of security interests. The issues in the West Philippine Sea have been widely publicized, making it to the headlines on a daily basis.

It has become a concern not only for the Philippine military but has also reached more Filipinos and members of the international community. While risks have been categorized under a gray area called gray zone tactics, their intentions and negative impact have been apparent. With the help of new technologies, these tactics are circulated and discussed widely.

In addition to swarming, water cannoning, and blocking incidents in the West Philippine Sea, officials have discovered lifeless coral reefs and dumped corals. Legal claims have also been challenged with China's publication of its 10-dash line map in August. Both Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard vessels frequently encounter Chinese vessels, warning the latter of their illegal presence and dangerous maneuvers in Philippine waters.

A change in strategic direction is also seen in the expansion of military interests toward external capabilities. Considering these new developments and the prevalence of new tactics in the West Philippine Sea, the Armed Forces of the Philippines has committed to revising its acquisition wish list under Horizon 3 of its Modernization Program.

Recognizing recent trends, the AFP announced that it will also deploy an anti-submarine helicopter to the West Philippine Sea to detect and prevent illegal vessel movement in the area.

The new commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard, Admiral Ronnie Gavan, also vowed to strengthen the organization's contributions to ensuring a safe and secure maritime domain. The Philippine government also announced its intention to purchase 40 new patrol vessels for the Philippine Coast Guard.

These maritime security initiatives can be complemented by cyber defense capabilities and by employing new technologies to monitor and prevent illegal activities and ensure national sovereignty. Various agencies are already working to secure the digital space. Recently, the AFP also recognized a shift to cybersecurity with the upcoming launch of the Cyber Security Command, prompting the recruitment of more IT professionals.

Various risks and their consequent responses shape the future of the security landscape in the Philippines. While an actual war is absent, the Philippines confronts multiple interconnected security issues affecting personal and national security.

Aside from maritime and cyber risks, there are also ongoing issues on food security, climate change, energy security, economic security, and health security, to name a few. In spotting the trends in this domain, officials are mindful that any scenarios are possible, and therefore, words must be sharpened, and capabilities must be boosted.

Given the geopolitical realities of the Philippines, cooperation among the local and national government agencies, the private sector, and civil society organizations is a key element in ensuring that national security is always guaranteed. United by their commitment to prioritizing the national interests, a whole-of-society approach can help address the shifts in the security focus in the Philippines.

Alynna Carlos is a program manager at the think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.