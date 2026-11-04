6 hurt as truck rams car in highland Cotabato town

All four persons in the car, rammed from behind by a six-wheeler truck in an accident in Makilala, Cotabato, were seriously injured.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A wayward truck rammed a car from behind at a stretch of a highway in the upland Makilala town in Cotabato province on Tuesday, November 3, seriously hurting its three passengers and driver, now confined to a hospital.

Officials of the North Cotabato Provincial Police Office and local executives separately told reporters on Wednesday that Enrico Cortez lost control of the truck he was driving when its brake system malfunctioned and hit the rear of the Toyota Vios car of Johnrey Econar it was trailing behind while both were maneuvering through a portion of the highway in the border of Barangays Poblacion and Malasila in Makilala.

Local executives and provincial police officials had confirmed that the accident left the car driver, Econar and his three companions badly injured.

They were immediately brought by emergency responders to a hospital in Makilala for treatment.

The truck driven by Cortez, loaded with grocery supplies, veered towards the side of the highway after hitting Econar’s car and tumbled, causing its cargo to scatter around where it fell.

Cortez and his helper sustained contusions and scratches in different parts of their bodies due to the accident, investigators from the Makilala Municipal Police Station who responded to the incident told reporters.