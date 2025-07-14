^

MNLF, LGU resolving Maguindanao del Norte clan war

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 5:47pm
Emergency responders are on alert to prevent the escalation of hostilities between two rival groups in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The Moro National Liberation Front, police, and military are working together to disengage two rival groups that have been locked in a week-long standoff in Barangay Bagoinged, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Barangay Bagoinged is also known as the MNLF's largest enclave in Central Mindanao, which is covered by its Sept. 2, 1996, final truce with the national government that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a bloc of more than 60 Muslim countries, brokered.

More than 400 Moro families in Bagoinged have fled to neutral grounds after the group led by its barangay chairman, Moner Sepi Kamsa and the clan of Muslimin Wari Angkanan, who was killed in an ambush last month near the town center of Datu Odin Sinsuat, figured in a series of gunfights last week. 

Talks and text messages have been circulating, claiming that the clashes have resulted in fatalities on both sides, casualties allegedly being concealed by leaders from authorities and the media.

Local executives in Datu Odin Sinsuat had said that relatives of Angkanan have tagged Kamsa’s group as responsible for his fatal ambush last June, which left two of his companions, both related to him by blood, wounded.

Bangsamoro Labor and Employment Minister Muslimin Sema, chairman of the MNLF’s central Committee, and Datu Odin Sinsuat’s newly-elected mayor, Abdulmain Abas, sent emissaries on Sunday, July 13, to reposition the two groups away from each other.

“We are doing our best to prevent escalation of hostilities between the two groups,” Sema told reporters on Monday, July 14.

The commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, and Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, had separately said that they are supporting the efforts of the MNLF and the mayor of Datu Odin Sinsuat in resolving the “rido,” which means clan war in local vernaculars, between the group of Kamsa and the Angkanans, who are MILF members.

Traditional Moro elders and Muslim religious leaders Datu Odin Sinsuat, who is near Cotabato City, the capital of BARMM, told reporters on Monday that they will help the MNLF, the 6th ID and the PRO-BAR settle the conflict.

