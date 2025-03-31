^

Nation

Road rage in Antipolo: Driver arrested after brawl ends in fatal shooting

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 31, 2025 | 8:35am
Road rage in Antipolo: Driver arrested after brawl ends in fatal shooting
Road rage incited in Antipolo which resulted in a shooting on March 30, 2025.
Screenshots from Dashcam Philippines via FB

MANILA, Philippines — A road rage altercation that escalated into a deadly shooting on Sunday, March 30, in Antipolo City has led to the arrest of the suspect.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, March 30, has drawn widespread attention after videos circulated online showing the confrontation.

Alias "Kenneth," 28, was apprehended during a "hot pursuit operation" at a border checkpoint in Masinag, Barangay Mayamot, Antipolo City. According to the Antipolo Police, he attempted to evade authorities in his black Toyota Fortuner before being detained.

The violent encounter began around 5 p.m. when Kenneth engaged in a heated argument with several individuals.

The altercation escalated when he drew a firearm and shot three people. The victims were identified as:

  • Alias “Peter,” 52, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
  • Alias “Patrick,” 22, who was shot in the right arm.
  • Alias “Davis,” 29, who was struck in the chest while attempting to intervene.

All three victims were rushed to Cabading Hospital for emergency treatment.

Videos shared on social media captured Kenneth engaged in a fistfight with a motorcycle rider before pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots.

The footage also showed him carrying a woman into his vehicle, who appeared to have been injured during the incident.

ANTIPOLO

RIZAL

ROAD RAGE
