5.0-magnitude quake rattles Matanao, Davao del Sur; aftershocks expected
MANILA, Philippines (Update, 11:10 a.m.) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Matanao, Davao del Sur, at 9:42 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, Phivolcs reported.
In its second bulletin, Phivolcs said the epicenter was five kilometers south-southwest of Matanao at a relatively shallow depth of 15 kilometers.
The quake was tectonic in origin, caused by the movement of tectonic plates on fault lines and boundaries.
State seismologists initially recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.4, classified as moderate to near strong, likely felt in affected areas but generally causing only minor damage.
It was later downgraded to magnitude 5.0, with similar expected effects.
Reported intensities
These are the reported instrumental intensities recorded in various parts of Mindanao.
Intensity 5 (strong)
- Davao del Sur: City of Digos, Magsaysay, Matanao, and Bansalan
Intensity 4 (moderately strong)
- Davao del Sur: Hagonoy, Santa Cruz
- Davao City
- Cotabato: Kabacan, Kidapawan City, and M'lang
- Sarangani: Malungon
- South Cotabato: Tampakan, Tupi
Intensity 3 (weak)
- Cotabato: Antipas, Arakan, Magpet, Matalam, President Roxas, and Tulunan
- Sarangani: Alabel, Glan, and Malapatan
- South Cotabato: Banga, Koronadal City, Polomolok, and Tantangan
- General Santos City
Intensity 2 (slightly felt)
- Davao Occidental: Jose Abad Santos
- Cotabato: Libungan
- South Cotabato: Norala, Surallah, Santo Niño, and T'Boli
Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)
- Davao Occidental: Don Marcelino
- Cotabato: Banisilan
- South Cotabato: Lake Sebu
Phivolcs also issued instrumental intensities, which measure ground shaking based on accelerometer data and may differ from people's actual experience of the earthquake and its impact on infrastructure and the environment.
Instrumental intensities
Intensity 6 (very strong)
- Davao del Sur: Digos City
Intensity 5 (strong)
- Davao del Sur: Matanao, and Magsaysay
Intensity 4 (moderately strong)
- Davao City
- Cotabato: Kidapawan City
- Sarangani: Malungon
- South Cotabato: Tampakan, Tupi
Intensity 3 (weak)
- Cotabato: Magpet
- General Santos City
- South Cotabato: Banga
- Sultan Kudarat: President Quirino, Columbio
Intensity 2 (slightly felt)
- Cotabato: Pikit
- Davao Occidental: Jose Abad Santos
- Sarangani: Kiamba
- South Cotabato: Suralla, Norala, Santo Niño, and T'Boli
- Sultan Kudarat: Lambayong, Isulan
Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)
- Davao Occidental: Don Marcelino
- Davao de Oro: Nabunturan
- South Cotabato: Lake Sebu
- Sultan Kudarat: Esperanza, Kalamansig, and Bagumbayan
- Cotabato: Banisilan
Phivolcs initially warned of potential damage but stated in its latest bulletin that none is expected. However, aftershocks are still anticipated.
The Office of Civil Defense is still gathering field reports to assess the full scope of the damage.
