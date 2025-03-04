5.0-magnitude quake rattles Matanao, Davao del Sur; aftershocks expected

MANILA, Philippines (Update, 11:10 a.m.) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Matanao, Davao del Sur, at 9:42 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, Phivolcs reported.

In its second bulletin, Phivolcs said the epicenter was five kilometers south-southwest of Matanao at a relatively shallow depth of 15 kilometers.

The quake was tectonic in origin, caused by the movement of tectonic plates on fault lines and boundaries.

State seismologists initially recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.4, classified as moderate to near strong, likely felt in affected areas but generally causing only minor damage.

It was later downgraded to magnitude 5.0, with similar expected effects.

Reported intensities

These are the reported instrumental intensities recorded in various parts of Mindanao.

Intensity 5 (strong)

Davao del Sur: City of Digos, Magsaysay, Matanao, and Bansalan

Intensity 4 (moderately strong)

Davao del Sur: Hagonoy, Santa Cruz

Davao City

Cotabato: Kabacan, Kidapawan City, and M'lang

Sarangani: Malungon

South Cotabato: Tampakan, Tupi

Intensity 3 (weak)

Cotabato: Antipas, Arakan, Magpet, Matalam, President Roxas, and Tulunan

Sarangani: Alabel, Glan, and Malapatan

South Cotabato: Banga, Koronadal City, Polomolok, and Tantangan

General Santos City

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)

Davao Occidental: Jose Abad Santos

Cotabato: Libungan

South Cotabato: Norala, Surallah, Santo Niño, and T'Boli

Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)

Davao Occidental: Don Marcelino

Cotabato: Banisilan

South Cotabato: Lake Sebu

Phivolcs also issued instrumental intensities, which measure ground shaking based on accelerometer data and may differ from people's actual experience of the earthquake and its impact on infrastructure and the environment.

Instrumental intensities

Intensity 6 (very strong)

Davao del Sur: Digos City

Intensity 5 (strong)

Davao del Sur: Matanao, and Magsaysay

Intensity 4 (moderately strong)

Davao City

Cotabato: Kidapawan City

Sarangani: Malungon

South Cotabato: Tampakan, Tupi

Intensity 3 (weak)

Cotabato: Magpet

General Santos City

South Cotabato: Banga

Sultan Kudarat: President Quirino, Columbio

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)

Cotabato: Pikit

Davao Occidental: Jose Abad Santos

Sarangani: Kiamba

South Cotabato: Suralla, Norala, Santo Niño, and T'Boli

Sultan Kudarat: Lambayong, Isulan

Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)

Davao Occidental: Don Marcelino

Davao de Oro: Nabunturan

South Cotabato: Lake Sebu

Sultan Kudarat: Esperanza, Kalamansig, and Bagumbayan

Cotabato: Banisilan

Phivolcs initially warned of potential damage but stated in its latest bulletin that none is expected. However, aftershocks are still anticipated.

The Office of Civil Defense is still gathering field reports to assess the full scope of the damage.