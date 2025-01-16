^

Nation

PDEA-12 agents arrest 3 shabu peddlers in Tacurong City operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 16, 2025 | 6:25pm
PDEA-12 agents arrest 3 shabu peddlers in Tacurong City operation
The three shabu dealers entrapped in Tacurong City by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 are now detained, awaiting prosecution.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Three shabu peddlers, wanted for distributing narcotics near schools and in remote farming areas, were arrested in an entrapment operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Tacurong City on Wednesday, January 15.

Benjamin Recites III, director of PDEA-12, told reporters on Thursday, January 16, that the detained suspects would be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Recites said the suspects yielded peacefully when they sensed that they had sold P680,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents and policemen during a tradeoff along a stretch of a highway in Barangay Poblacion in Tacurong City.

PDEA-12 director said their agents involved in the operation found that all three suspects are residents of a town in Maguindanao del Norte, close to Cotabato City.

Barangay officials in their hometown told reporters all three suspects distributed shabu to retailers operating near school campuses and in interior areas in towns in Maguindanao del Norte.

Recites said local officials in Tacurong City supported the entrapment operation that led to their arrest and confiscation from them of P680,000 worth of shabu.

