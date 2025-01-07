^

Over P700,000 worth of shabu seized in Pangasinan, 2 drug traders nabbed

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 6:04pm
Stock image of methamphetamine.
BAGUIO CITY — Authorities seized P748,000 worth of shabu on Tuesday morning, January 7, during a sting operation in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, marking one of the largest drug hauls in the province in recent months.

Led by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Ilocos Region police, the sting operation, which also involved the Regional Intelligence Division, Regional Intelligence Unit, Police Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 1, Pangasinan provincial DEU, Urdaneta City police, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pangasinan, resulted in the arrest of two high-value individuals (HVIs) in the illegal drug trade: 37-year-old Camal Jumambao Tumawism and 28-year-old Angela Manuel de Guzman, both from Urdaneta City.

Ilocos Region Police Director Brig. Gen. Lou Evangelista reported that authorities seized 110 grams of shabu, valued at P748,000, from the drug dealers. The drugs were packed into two knot-tied plastic bags and one heat-sealed transparent sachet.

Evangelista emphasized that the seizure "reflects the police's strong commitment to fighting illegal drugs and protecting communities."

"We will continue targeting drug syndicates and high-value individuals in Region 1 to ensure a safer, drug-free environment," he added.

