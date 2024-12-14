^

Nation

Construction of four new hospitals in BARMM set

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 14, 2024 | 5:29pm
Construction of four new hospitals in BARMM set
Bangsamoro Health Minister Kadil Sinolinding Jr. announces on Dec. 14, 2024 that the construction of the four new hospitals in the autonomous region shall start in 2025.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Bangsamoro parliament approved on third and final reading on Thursday, December 12, the construction of four new general hospitals in three provinces in the autonomous region.

The physician Kadil Sinolinding Jr., health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and concurrent member of the 80-seat BARMM parliament, told reporters on Saturday, December 14, that the regional government shall spend P50 million for each of the hospital project, one in Tawi-Tawi, two in Maguindanao del Norte and another in Lanao del Sur.

The Ministry of Health-BARMM shall oversee the operation of the soon to rise South Ubian General Hospital in Tawi-Tawi, the Aleem Abdulazis Memorial Hospital in Lanao del Sur and the Northern Kabuntalan General Hospital and the Datu Blah Sinsuat General Hospital, both in Maguindanao del Norte.

“I am thanking all my fellow regional lawmakers, under the leadership of our chief minister, Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, for having approved the proposed enabling measures for the setting up of these facilities,” Sinolinding said.

Sinolinding said the construction of the four hospitals shall commence in 2025.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
Recommended
