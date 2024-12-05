PDEA-12 agents seize P298K worth of marijuana

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 is now in custody of the compressed dried marijuana leaves seized from five peddlers entrapped in Polomolok, South Cotabato on Dec. 4, 2024.

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents confiscated P298,000 worth of compressed dried marijuana leaves from five dealers entrapped in Barangay Silway in Polomolok, South Cotabato late Wednesday, December 4.

Benjamin Recites III, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, told reporters on Thursday, December 5, that all five marijuana peddlers, Clint Pajol Subaldo, Darryl Patrimonio Eleccion, Marco Ricardo Publico, Lorgen Jay Legpitan Lopez and Ryuki Vincent Lariosa, are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

They were immediately detained by PDEA-12 agents after selling dried marijuana leaves, worth P298,000, in an entrapment operation in Barangay Silway 7 in Polomolok town at the border of South Cotabato province and General Santos City.

PDEA-12 agents told reporters that Subaldo, Eleccion, Publico, Lopez, and Lariosa were apprehended through entrapment, with the help of local officials and tipsters aware of their large-scale trafficking of dried marijuana in various towns across South Cotabato and General Santos City.