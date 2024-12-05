^

Nation

PDEA-12 agents seize P298K worth of marijuana

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 6:39pm
PDEA-12 agents seize P298K worth of marijuana
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 is now in custody of the compressed dried marijuana leaves seized from five peddlers entrapped in Polomolok, South Cotabato on Dec. 4, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents confiscated P298,000 worth of compressed dried marijuana leaves from five dealers entrapped in Barangay Silway in Polomolok, South Cotabato late Wednesday, December 4.

Benjamin Recites III, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, told reporters on Thursday, December 5, that all five marijuana peddlers, Clint Pajol Subaldo, Darryl Patrimonio Eleccion, Marco Ricardo Publico, Lorgen Jay Legpitan Lopez and Ryuki Vincent Lariosa, are now detained, awaiting prosecution. 

They were immediately detained by PDEA-12 agents after selling dried marijuana leaves, worth P298,000, in an entrapment operation in Barangay Silway 7 in Polomolok town at the border of South Cotabato province and General Santos City.

PDEA-12 agents told reporters that Subaldo, Eleccion, Publico, Lopez, and Lariosa were apprehended through entrapment, with the help of local officials and tipsters aware of their large-scale trafficking of dried marijuana in various towns across South Cotabato and General Santos City.

MAUREEN WROBLEWITZ APPEARS IN 'FBI: MOST WANTED' EPISODE AS MISS PHILIPPINES

PDEA

SOUTH COTABATO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quezon City still Philippine&rsquo;s richest LGU

Quezon City still Philippine’s richest LGU

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
For four consecutive years, the Quezon City government under the helm of Mayor Joy Belmonte has been recognized as the richest...
Nation
fbtw
House bill extending PNP retirement age to 57 OK&rsquo;d

House bill extending PNP retirement age to 57 OK’d

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The House committee on public order and safety approved on Tuesday a bill that would extend the compulsory retirement age...
Nation
fbtw

PDEA: Bong Go not on drug watchlist

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency has clarified that Sen. Bong Go is not in the PDEA’s watchlist of personalities involved in the illegal drug trade.
Nation
fbtw
TNVS drivers lament LTFRB plan to cut surge rate

TNVS drivers lament LTFRB plan to cut surge rate

17 hours ago
It will be a bleak Christmas for Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) drivers if the Land Transportation Franchising...
Nation
fbtw
Shear line raises Luzon dams&rsquo; elevations

Shear line raises Luzon dams’ elevations

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Three major dams in Luzon continued to release water yesterday after heavy rains spawned by the shear line raised the reservoirs’...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nazarene feast: Fewer devotees expected at masses

Nazarene feast: Fewer devotees expected at masses

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
An official of the Quiapo Church said yesterday they are expecting fewer devotees attending masses for the feast of the Black...
Nation
fbtw
Neri Naig released from BJMP custody

Neri Naig released from BJMP custody

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology yesterday released actress and businesswoman Neri Naig from BJMP custody following...
Nation
fbtw
DA rolls out P40/kilo rice in LRT, MRT stations

DA rolls out P40/kilo rice in LRT, MRT stations

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Starting today, rice at P40 per kilo will be available in two stations of the Metro Rail Transit and Light Rail Transit Line...
Nation
fbtw
Marawi vice mayor nabbed for NBI agent&rsquo;s slay

Marawi vice mayor nabbed for NBI agent’s slay

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The vice mayor of Marawi City in Lanao del Sur was arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of an operative of the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with