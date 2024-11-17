Ex-Cotabato barangay chairman slain in Sarangani province

Map of the Sarangani showing the location of Malungon.

COTABATO CITY —A gunman shot dead a former barangay chairman in Cotabato City on Saturday night, November 16, while he was inside a house in Barangay Malandag, Malungon town, in the remote Sarangani province.

Malungon is about four hours away via overland travel from Cotabato City.

The Police Regional Office-12 has confirmed, in an initial report released on Sunday, November 17, that the 58-year-old Abu Timbuko Mending, former chairman of Barangay Rosary Heights 9 in Cotabato City, was killed late Saturday while inside a house in Purok 5 in Sitio Pulatana in Barangay Malandag in Malungon.

Officials of the Malungon Municipal Police Station told reporters that Mending got bullet wounds in the upper torso.

Probers in the Malungon municipal police and barangay officials said the killer of Mending took his Toyota Fortuner and mobile phones as he fled after the attack that resulted in his death.

Intelligence units of PRO-12 and the Malungon municipal police force are cooperating in putting a closure to the murder of Mending, who belonged to a big Moro clan in Cotabato City and Maguindanao del Sur.