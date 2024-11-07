^

Nation

NCRPO chief temporarily relieved amid extortion probe

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 6:10pm
This handout photo taken and released on Aug. 22, 2024 by the National Capital Region Police Office-Public Information Office (NCRPO-PIO) shows policemen watching as employees of a Chinese-run scam farm cover their faces during a raid at an office tower in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Sidney Hernia has been temporarily relieved from his post for 10 days as part of an investigation into an alleged extortion incident during a police raid in a Manila scam hub.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo confirmed the relief in a press conference on Thursday, November 7. Hernia and PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group chief Police Major General Ronnie Cariaga were both "administratively relieved" while an investigation is underway.

Fajardo explained that when a PNP personnel faces an investigation, commanders may either place the individual in restrictive custody or give them administrative relief. In this case, they were placed on relief for 10 days to facilitate the probe, led by Lt. General Michael John Dubria.

During the relief period, Police Brigadier General Reynaldo Tamondong will assume command of the NCRPO, while Police Colonel Vina Guzman will take over the Anti-Cybercrime Group.

PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil ordered the temporary relief following complaints from four Chinese nationals who accused officers of attempting to extort P1 million in exchange for legal assistance and their release after the October 30 raid.

At least 69 foreign nationals were arrested during the operation but later released due to legal issues. Three officers were also relieved for allegedly tampering with the hub's CCTV footage.

On November 5, Hernia denied the extortion claims against him and 14 other NCRPO officers, calling them "absurd and unfounded."

