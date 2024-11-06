^

Nation

6th Infantry Division collects 36 more unlicensed firearms

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 9:38am
6th Infantry Division collects 36 more unlicensed firearms
The 36 firearms surrendered by residents of Bagumbayan town in Sultan Kudarat province are now in the custody of the 6th Infantry Division.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The Army’s 6th Infantry Division has collected 36 more firearms voluntarily surrendered by residents of Bagumbayan town in Sultan Kudarat, in support of a disarmament campaign aimed at ensuring a peaceful electoral process in 2005 and bolstering Malacañang’s Mindanao peace efforts.

The cache, comprised of assault rifles, M79 grenade launchers, shotguns, bolt-action sniper rifles, .357 and .38 caliber revolvers and a .45 caliber pistol, was turned over by owners to officials of the 7th Infantry Battalion during a surrender rite in Barangay Kapaya in Bagumbayan on Monday, November 4.

Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of 6th ID, told reporters on Wednesday that he is grateful to residents of Bagumbayan for having agreed to turn in their firearms voluntarily in compliance with the division’s Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program, or SALW Program. 

The SALW Program is being implemented by units of 6th ID in Central Mindanao’s Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces and the cities of Cotabato, Tacurong, Koronadal and General Santos.

Nafarrette said residents of Bagumbayan agreed to surrender their firearms to the 7th IB through the intercession of its battalion commander, Lt. Col. Tristan Rey Vallescas, and his immediate superior, Brig. Gen. Michael Santos of the 603rd Infantry Brigade and local officials in the municipality.

Since 2021, units of the 6th ID have collected more than 2,000 assault rifles, M60 machine guns, 40-millimeter grenade launchers and B40 anti-tank rocket launchers from residents of various towns and cities in Central Mindanao, including incumbent local government officials, barangay leaders, and traditional Moro community figureheads.

Some of the combat weapons now in the 6th ID’s custody come from former members of the now-moribund Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Freedom Fighters, who participated in its local reconciliation program, which facilitated their reintegration into mainstream society.

