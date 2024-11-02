^

Nation

Cotabato provincial gov't gets 4 citations

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 2, 2024 | 1:48pm
Cotabato provincial gov't gets 4 citations
Representatives of the Cotabato provincial government received the four special citations for its efficient implementation of government programs during the Pasidungog sa Dose 2024 rite in General Santos City on Oct. 31, 2024.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The provincial government of Cotabato received four citations from the Department of the Interior and Local Government Unit during the Pasidungog sa Dose 2024 awarding rite in General Santos City on Thursday, October 31.

Radio stations in Central Mindanao reported on Saturday, November 2, that the Pasidungog sa Dose 2024, organized by the DILG-12 and other cooperating agencies to honor well performing local government units in Region 12, was held in General Santos City.

The DILG-12, during the event, awarded the province of Cotabato with separate recognition plaques for its high ratings in implementing the government’s Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict, Anti-Trafficking of Women and Children programs and for its high efficiency in furthering the goals of the Local Council for the Protection of Children.

The Cotabato provincial government also received a Drug Free Workplace Certificate then for having complied with its requisites and rated high in evaluations essential to its grant, according to organizers of the Pasidungog sa Dose 2024 event.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, who is chairperson of the multi-sector Regional Peace and Development Council 12, was quoted in Saturday’s radio reports in the region as saying that credit for the feats ought to go to the employees of different offices under their provincial government.

