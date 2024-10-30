PITX routes to Bicol, Visayas, Mindanao back to normal after storm

MANILA, Philippines — Routes at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to areas previously affected by severe tropical storm “Trami” (formerly Kristine) have returned to normal.

PITX spokesperson Jason Salvador stated that the agency received approval from the Department of Transportation to resume operations to the Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Now we are gradually returning to our normal journey,” Salvador said in a DZBB interview.

The PITX anticipates a surge in passengers heading back to their provinces, with many expected to start leaving Metro Manila on October 29.

PITX route schedules from October 30 to November 3 are available here.

PITX had suspended its routes from the weekend through Tuesday due to the impacts of Kristine, which left some roads impassable.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 701 roads and 96 bridges remain impassable due to the effects of Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-Rey).