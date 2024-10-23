LIST: Canceled trips at PITX due to 'Kristine'

MANILA, Philippines — Several trips from several bus companies have cancelled trips coming from Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Wednesday, October 23, due to the effects of Tropical Storm "Kristine" (international name: Trami).

As of 11 a.m., the state weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Wind Signal No. 2 over Metro Manila and 30 other areas across the country.

The following bus lines have suspended their trips due to inclement weather:

Raymond Trans

Naga: 5 a.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

P&O

Tagkawayan: 7:00 a.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

AB Liner

Guinayangan: 6 a.m. 9:30 a.m. 8 p.m. 9:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Calauag, Quezon: 12 p.m. 3 p.m. 5:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.



Barney

Guinayangan: 5:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

San Andres: 9 a.m. 2:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Sta. Elena: 10:30 a.m. 4 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.



Superlines

Daet: 7 a.m. 9 a.m. 1:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Pio Duran: 4:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.



DLTB

Daet: 6 a.m. 8 a.m. 12 p.m. 4:15 p.m. 6:15 p.m. 8:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Legazpi: 4 p.m. 7:45 p.m. 8 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Matnog: 5:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Iriga: 8:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.



OM Trans

San Jose, Mindoro (Batangas Port): 5:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 2:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. - Cancelled travel at Batangas port.



Ceres

San Jose, Mindoro (Batangas Port): 6:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. 5:00 p.m. - Cancelled travel at port.

Iloilo City (Batangas Port): 10:30 a.m. - Cancelled travel at port.



RORO Bus

San Jose, Mindoro (Batangas Port): 8:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. 4 p.m. 8 p.m. - Cancelled travel at port.

Masbate (Pilar Port): 12:30 p.m. - Cancelled travel at port.



Philtranco

Buhi: 6:45 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Cagayan De Oro (Matnog Port): 9 a.m. - Cancelled sea travel.

Davao (Matnog Port): 1 p.m. 5:30 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.



Megabus

Laoang (Matnog Port): 11:30 a.m. - Cancelled sea travel.



Davao Metro Shuttle

Cagayan De Oro (Matnog Port): 9 a.m. 2 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.



Legazpi St. Jude

Virac, Catanduanes (Tabaco Port): 4:30 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.

Matnog (Tabaco Port): 4:30 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.



Bicol Isarog

Legazpi: 6 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Tabaco: 9 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.



Peñafrancia

Legazpi: 7 p.m. 9:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Legazpi/Naga: 8:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.



RU Diaz

Tabaco: 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.



Matnog: 3:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.



Antonina

Tabaco: 11:30 a.m. 2:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.



Mark Eves

Tabaco: 11:30 a.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Matnog: 12:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Pilar: 3:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.



ALPS

Tabaco: 5 p.m. 7:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Gubat, Sorsogon: 6:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Iriga: 8 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.



CIBL

Palompon (Matnog Port): 2:30 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.



Cagsawa