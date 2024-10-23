LIST: Canceled trips at PITX due to 'Kristine'
October 23, 2024 | 3:51pm
MANILA, Philippines — Several trips from several bus companies have cancelled trips coming from Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Wednesday, October 23, due to the effects of Tropical Storm "Kristine" (international name: Trami).
As of 11 a.m., the state weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Wind Signal No. 2 over Metro Manila and 30 other areas across the country.
The following bus lines have suspended their trips due to inclement weather:
Raymond Trans
- Naga: 5 a.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
P&O
- Tagkawayan: 7:00 a.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
AB Liner
- Guinayangan:
- 6 a.m.
- 9:30 a.m.
- 8 p.m.
- 9:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Calauag, Quezon:
- 12 p.m.
- 3 p.m.
- 5:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
Barney
- Guinayangan:
- 5:30 a.m.
- 1:30 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m.
- 7 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- San Andres:
- 9 a.m.
- 2:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Sta. Elena:
- 10:30 a.m.
- 4 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
Superlines
- Daet:
- 7 a.m.
- 9 a.m.
- 1:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Pio Duran:
- 4:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
DLTB
- Daet:
- 6 a.m.
- 8 a.m.
- 12 p.m.
- 4:15 p.m.
- 6:15 p.m.
- 8:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Legazpi:
- 4 p.m.
- 7:45 p.m.
- 8 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Matnog:
- 5:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Iriga:
- 8:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
OM Trans
- San Jose, Mindoro (Batangas Port):
- 5:30 a.m.
- 10:30 a.m.
- 2:30 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m. - Cancelled travel at Batangas port.
Ceres
- San Jose, Mindoro (Batangas Port):
- 6:30 a.m.
- 1:30 p.m.
- 5:00 p.m. - Cancelled travel at port.
- Iloilo City (Batangas Port):
- 10:30 a.m. - Cancelled travel at port.
RORO Bus
- San Jose, Mindoro (Batangas Port):
- 8:30 a.m.
- 12:30 p.m.
- 4 p.m.
- 8 p.m. - Cancelled travel at port.
- Masbate (Pilar Port):
- 12:30 p.m. - Cancelled travel at port.
Philtranco
- Buhi:
- 6:45 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Cagayan De Oro (Matnog Port):
- 9 a.m. - Cancelled sea travel.
- Davao (Matnog Port):
- 1 p.m.
- 5:30 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.
Megabus
- Laoang (Matnog Port):
- 11:30 a.m. - Cancelled sea travel.
Davao Metro Shuttle
- Cagayan De Oro (Matnog Port):
- 9 a.m.
- 2 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.
Legazpi St. Jude
- Virac, Catanduanes (Tabaco Port):
- 4:30 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.
- Matnog (Tabaco Port):
- 4:30 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.
Bicol Isarog
- Legazpi:
- 6 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Tabaco:
- 9 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
Peñafrancia
- Legazpi:
- 7 p.m.
- 9:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Legazpi/Naga:
- 8:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
RU Diaz
- Tabaco:
- 5 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Matnog:
- 3:30 p.m.
- 8:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
Antonina
- Tabaco:
- 11:30 a.m.
- 2:30 p.m.
- 5:30 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
Mark Eves
- Tabaco:
- 11:30 a.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Matnog:
- 12:30 p.m.
- 2:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Pilar:
- 3:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
ALPS
- Tabaco:
- 5 p.m.
- 7:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Gubat, Sorsogon:
- 6:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
- Iriga:
- 8 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
CIBL
- Palompon (Matnog Port):
- 2:30 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.
Cagsawa
- Tabaco:
- 4:30 p.m.
- 5 p.m.
- 5:30 p.m.
- 6 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
