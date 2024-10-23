^

Nation

LIST: Canceled trips at PITX due to 'Kristine'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 3:51pm
LIST: Canceled trips at PITX due to 'Kristine'
File photo showing the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Several trips from several bus companies have cancelled trips coming from Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Wednesday, October 23, due to the effects of Tropical Storm "Kristine" (international name: Trami).

As of 11 a.m., the state weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Wind Signal No. 2 over Metro Manila and 30 other areas across the country. 

The following bus lines have suspended their trips due to inclement weather:

Raymond Trans

  • Naga: 5 a.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

P&O

  • Tagkawayan: 7:00 a.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

AB Liner

  • Guinayangan:
    • 6 a.m.
    • 9:30 a.m.
    • 8 p.m.
    • 9:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Calauag, Quezon:
    • 12 p.m.
    • 3 p.m.
    • 5:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Barney

  • Guinayangan:
    • 5:30 a.m.
    • 1:30 p.m.
    • 6:30 p.m.
    • 7 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • San Andres:
    • 9 a.m.
    • 2:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Sta. Elena:
    • 10:30 a.m.
    • 4 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Superlines

  • Daet:
    • 7 a.m.
    • 9 a.m.
    • 1:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Pio Duran:
    • 4:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

DLTB

  • Daet:
    • 6 a.m.
    • 8 a.m.
    • 12 p.m.
    • 4:15 p.m.
    • 6:15 p.m.
    • 8:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Legazpi:
    • 4 p.m.
    • 7:45 p.m.
    • 8 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Matnog:
    • 5:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Iriga:
    • 8:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

OM Trans

  • San Jose, Mindoro (Batangas Port):
    • 5:30 a.m.
    • 10:30 a.m.
    • 2:30 p.m.
    • 6:30 p.m. - Cancelled travel at Batangas port.

Ceres

  • San Jose, Mindoro (Batangas Port):
    • 6:30 a.m.
    • 1:30 p.m.
    • 5:00 p.m. - Cancelled travel at port.
  • Iloilo City (Batangas Port):
    • 10:30 a.m. - Cancelled travel at port.

RORO Bus

  • San Jose, Mindoro (Batangas Port):
    • 8:30 a.m.
    • 12:30 p.m.
    • 4 p.m.
    • 8 p.m. - Cancelled travel at port.
  • Masbate (Pilar Port):
    • 12:30 p.m. - Cancelled travel at port.

Philtranco

  • Buhi:
    • 6:45 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Cagayan De Oro (Matnog Port):
    • 9 a.m. - Cancelled sea travel.
  • Davao (Matnog Port):
    • 1 p.m.
    • 5:30 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.

Megabus

  • Laoang (Matnog Port):
    • 11:30 a.m. - Cancelled sea travel.

Davao Metro Shuttle

  • Cagayan De Oro (Matnog Port):
    • 9 a.m.
    • 2 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.

Legazpi St. Jude

  • Virac, Catanduanes (Tabaco Port):
    • 4:30 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.
  • Matnog (Tabaco Port):
    • 4:30 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.

Bicol Isarog

  • Legazpi:
    • 6 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Tabaco:
    • 9 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Peñafrancia

  • Legazpi:
    • 7 p.m.
    • 9:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Legazpi/Naga:
    • 8:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

RU Diaz

  • Tabaco:
    • 5 p.m.
    • 7:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Matnog:
    • 3:30 p.m.
    • 8:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Antonina

  • Tabaco:
    • 11:30 a.m.
    • 2:30 p.m.
    • 5:30 p.m.
    • 6:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

Mark Eves

  • Tabaco:
    • 11:30 a.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Matnog:
    • 12:30 p.m.
    • 2:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Pilar:
    • 3:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

ALPS

  • Tabaco:
    • 5 p.m.
    • 7:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Gubat, Sorsogon:
    • 6:15 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.
  • Iriga:
    • 8 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

CIBL

  • Palompon (Matnog Port):
    • 2:30 p.m. - Cancelled sea travel.

Cagsawa

  • Tabaco:
    • 4:30 p.m.
    • 5 p.m.
    • 5:30 p.m.
    • 6 p.m.
    • 6:30 p.m.
    • 7:30 p.m. - Cancelled due to main roads being impassable because of flooding.

vuukle comment

PARAñAQUE INTEGRATED TERMINAL EXCHANGE

PITX

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brrr: Cold weather arrives in Benguet as Christmas approaches

Brrr: Cold weather arrives in Benguet as Christmas approaches

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
As Christmas season nears, villagers in Benguet Province are starting to experience temperature drops.
Nation
fbtw
Benguet chill sets in

Benguet chill sets in

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
As the Yuletide season nears, residents in the upland province of Benguet are starting to feel the temperature dropping.
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Chinese suspect in hotpot shooting an &lsquo;undesirable alien&rsquo;

PNP: Chinese suspect in hotpot shooting an ‘undesirable alien’

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
The Chinese suspect in a shooting at a hotpot restaurant in Makati that killed a fellow Chinese national has been classified...
Nation
fbtw
Retired cop receiving threats

Retired cop receiving threats

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
A retired police officer has reportedly been receiving threats to his life after he noticed motorcycle-riding men following...
Nation
fbtw

Negros clash triggers class suspension

By Gilbert Bayoran | 18 hours ago
Classes in four remote villages in Calatrava, Negros Occidental were suspended yesterday due to an encounter between Army soldiers and remnants of the New People’s Army.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
17 OFWs back from Lebanon

17 OFWs back from Lebanon

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Seventeen more overseas Filipino workers returned home yesterday from Lebanon, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration...
Nation
fbtw
2 public hospitals in Manila at full capacity

2 public hospitals in Manila at full capacity

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
With two public hospitals in Manila reaching full capacity, residents are advised to go to other health facilities for medical...
Nation
fbtw
Reward offered for info on kidnapped American

Reward offered for info on kidnapped American

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
A reward of P150,000 has been offered in exchange for information leading to the rescue of American vlogger Elliot Onil Eastman,...
Nation
fbtw
Ilocos workers get P33 daily pay hike

Ilocos workers get P33 daily pay hike

By Jun Elias | 18 hours ago
Minimum wage earners and domestic workers in Ilocos region will receive higher pay starting Nov. 7, the Department of Labor...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with