NBI reopens Barayuga murder case

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2024 | 12:00am
NBI reopens Barayuga murder case
The NBI headquarters in Manila.
Philstar file

MANILA, Philippines — Amid new information that surfaced during the House of Representatives quad commitee hearing, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has reopened the probe into the killing of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary Wesley Barayuga. NBI Director Jaime Santiago confirmed yesterday that investigators have started interviewing witnesses and coordinating with the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), as part of a parallel probe into the murder.

Santiago said they aim to gather concrete evidence to strengthen the charges that would be filed against the suspects.

The murder of Barayuga has been a cold case until two witnesses – Lt. Col. Santie Mendoza and Nelson Mariano – implicated former PCSO general manager Royina Garma and resigned National Police Commission commissioner Edilberto Leonardo in the killing.

At a press briefing at Camp Crame, Philippine National Police public information office chief Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said Mendoza, who admitted to having knowledge of the murder, would not be exonerated because of his testimony.

Mendoza and several others have been identified as persons of interest in the killing.

Mariano was the one who allegedly contacted the gunman.

Fajardo said the CIDG is preparing the necessary documents to file murder charges against several suspects.

“We are confident that the investigation will yield more clarity once we present further evidence,” Fajardo said, adding that the CIDG is waiting for the availability of Barayuga’s family to file the cases.

Fajardo said the CIDG investigation has led to several names, including Mendoza and Mariano, whose alleged connections to the crime are being thoroughly examined.

Regarding Mendoza’s potential as a state witness, Fajardo said “it is too early to determine his eligibility” for the Witness Protection Program.

“There is a specific provision under the WPP that excludes law enforcers, but the Department of Justice is studying if Mendoza could be considered a state witness for disclosing his knowledge about the case,” Fajardo told reporters.

Barayuga, a retired police general and member of the Philippine Military Academy’s Matikas Class of 1983, was killed in an ambush in Mandaluyong City in July 2020. His driver also died in the attack.

