Cops collar 'AI' for meth in Baguio City

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 7:18pm
Map of Benguet showing the location of Baguio City
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents caught a woman known as “AI”’ in a sting operation along Barangay Bakakeng Norte, Baguio City on Sunday night, October 13.

The suspect, also known as “IA", 35, was cornered by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency- Cordillera agents aides and by Station 6 of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) personnel after she sold 6.5 grams of shabu amounting P44,200.00.

When frisked, 7.1 grams more of shabu worth P48,000 were seized from her.

AI or IA will be criminally sued for selling illegal drugs, which is non-bailable.

BAGUIO CITY

PDEA
