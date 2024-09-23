^

Bicol workers receive assistance

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
September 23, 2024 | 12:00am
Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on May 8, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Over 31,000 workers from different provinces in Bicol have received emergency employment and livelihood assistance, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said up to P156 million in assistance was released under the agency’s integrated livelihood and emergency employment programs.

Up to 2,000 employment opportunities were offered in a job fair launched for new graduates and other job seekers in the provinces of Albay, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Masbate and Sorsogon.

The programs were in line with DOLE’s efforts to bring government services closer to the people and help them start their livelihood projects.

Beneficiaries and job seekers were advised to take advantage of the opportunities provided to them.

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
