LTO decision not to apprehend temporary, improvised license plate users welcomed

Philstar.com
September 3, 2024 | 1:16pm
Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino welcomed the LTO’s decision to push back its deadline to restrict the use of temporary and improvised license plates – originally set on September 1 – to December 31 this year.

MANILA, Philippines – The pronouncement of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) that it is backtracking from its threat to apprehend motorcycles and motor vehicles that use temporary and improvised license plates has drawn positive reception.

“I welcome the LTO’s decision to push back its deadline to restrict the use of temporary and improvised license plates – originally set on September 1 – to December 31 this year,” Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino said.

“I stand by my position that such a directive lacks logic and is unfair and unjust to ordinary riders and motorists,” he added.

“The motoring public cannot be faulted for the lack of supply and the delays in the issuance of official license plates. This is a responsibility that falls squarely on the LTO.” 

The senator earlier called out the LTO Region 7 office (Central Visayas), which warned that it would arrest and penalize temporary and improvised license plate users beginning this month.

It turned out that the directive is based on a nationwide memorandum from the LTO head office. Under VDM-2024-2721, “all motor vehicles and motorcycles using non-LTO issued plate number, except as authorized and specified by this Memorandum, shall be apprehended and the appropriate legal actions and penalties in accordance with existing laws and regulations shall be imposed.”

Tolentino said the urgent challenge for the LTO now is to “decisively address the license plates backlog,” which reportedly currently stands at nine million. 

He also asked the agency to make full use of the extension period until December 31 to inform and educate the motoring public of its program, and to assist motor vehicle and motorcycle owners in retrieving their unclaimed license plates.

Tolentino, the former MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority) Chair, is the principal sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2555, which seeks to amend the controversial provisions of the “Doble Plaka” Law (RA 11235) that discriminate against motorcycle riders and owners.

Voting 22-0, the Senate unanimously passed SBN 2555 last July 29, while its House counterpart has hurdled the committee level, and is expected to be calendared in plenary soon.

