Motorist dead in EDSA Busway crash

Composite photo shows the aftermath of the road crash incident along EDSA Busway on Aug. 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A motorist died after being run over by a bus along the EDSA Busway on Monday morning, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reported.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred as the motorist entered the designated bus lane. The incident took place at 7:52 a.m. on the northbound lane near TriNoma.

TRIGGER WARNING: ROAD CRASH INCIDENT



Isang pasahero ng motor ang napailalim sa isang pampasaherong bus nang pumasok ang sinasakyan nitong motor sa EDSA Busway ngayong umaga.



Agad na nirespondehan ng MMDA Road Emergency Group at traffic personnel ang insidente na ayon sa inisyal… pic.twitter.com/xT88qx5FKu — Official MMDA (@MMDA) August 19, 2024

The MMDA Road Emergency Group and traffic personnel responded immediately to the scene.

Police are currently investigating the accident but no other injuries have been reported.

The MMDA then reminded motorists to avoid using the innermost lane along EDSA, as it is designated exclusively for public buses and authorized vehicles such as on-duty ambulances, fire trucks and service vehicles performing duties for the busway, in accordance with the Department of Transportation's rules.

"Mahigpit naman ang paalala ng MMDA sa mga motorista at nagmomotor na huwag magpumilit na pumasok sa EDSA Busway dahil mapanganib at delikado," it said.

(The MMDA is strictly reminding motorists and riders to avoid entering the EDSA Busway as it is risky and dangerous) — Intern, Janica Kate Buan