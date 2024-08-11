LIST: Roads closed, alternate routes for Olympians’ August 13 homecoming parade

This file photo shows barricades used for road closures by the MMDA.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Saturday announced road closures and rerouting schemes to avoid traffic build-up ahead of the homecoming parade for the Filipino athletes who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The traffic authority said that it will implement a stop-and-go scheme in the main areas where the parade will pass.

The parade will take place on Tuesday, August 13 and will proceed from the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) to Malacañang Palace. View the parade route here:

V. Sotto Center Island, to the left

Roxas BIvd. right side

P. Burgos Avenue, the building of the city

Finance Road - the tools of the country

Ayala Blvd. ,- the tools of the world

Casal St. - the product of the city

Legarda St.- right on

Mendiola St.- right on

Jose Laurel St to destination

The MMDA also advised motorists to consider the following alternate routes:

Northbound towards R10

Roxas Blvd. Service Road

Taft Avenue

F.B. Harrison Street

A. Mabini Street

Southbound

T.M Kalaw

U.N. Avenue

The parade will feature Filipino Olympians who bagged medals at the games, including two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo.