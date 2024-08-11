^

Nation

LIST: Roads closed, alternate routes for Olympians’ August 13 homecoming parade

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 11, 2024 | 5:09pm
This file photo shows barricades used for road closures by the MMDA.
Edd Gumban / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Saturday announced  road closures and rerouting schemes to avoid traffic build-up ahead of the homecoming parade for the Filipino athletes who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The traffic authority said that it will implement a stop-and-go scheme in the main areas where the parade will pass.

The parade will take place on Tuesday, August 13 and will proceed from the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) to Malacañang Palace. View the parade route here:

  •  V. Sotto Center Island, to the left
  •  Roxas BIvd. right side
  •  P. Burgos Avenue, the building of the city
  •  Finance Road - the tools of the country
  •  Ayala Blvd. ,- the tools of the world
  •  Casal St. - the product of the city
  •  Legarda St.- right on
  •  Mendiola St.- right on
  •  Jose Laurel St to destination

The MMDA also advised motorists to consider the following alternate routes:

Northbound towards R10

  • Roxas Blvd. Service Road
  • Taft Avenue
  • F.B. Harrison Street
  • A. Mabini Street

Southbound 

  • T.M Kalaw
  • U.N. Avenue

The parade will feature Filipino Olympians who bagged medals at the games, including two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo.

