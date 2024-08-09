^

Nation

P3.2 million luncheon meat seized

EJ Macababbad - The Philippine Star
August 9, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Police seized unregistered luncheon meat with a street value of P3.2 million during a sting at a warehouse in Taguig yesterday.

Taguig police and personnel from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confiscated 1,355 boxes of luncheon meat, marked money and receipts from the warehouse at the Veterans Center.

The business owner, identified only as Angelica, 29, was arrested along with three of her employees. Three others remain at large.

The operation is part of the FDA’s Oplan Katharos, which aims to crack down on establishments selling unregistered food products.

The suspects were charged with violating Section 11 of Republic Act 9711 or the FDA Law.

