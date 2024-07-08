Comelec sets rules for SK special polls

On the last day of voters' registration, individuals register for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections at a mall in Quezon City on January 31, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set the rules for the conduct of the Sangguniang Kabataan special elections (SKSE) to fill hundreds of vacancies in community councils nationwide.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said having a complete membership in the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) is mandated under the law.

“It’s not a matter of discretion. It’s a mandatory provision of the law,” Garcia said on why the poll body came up with rules and regulations governing the SKSE.

Garcia said the SK represents the youth in the council and non-representation means the voice of the young population is not being heard.

Comelec data shows there are 139 and 553 vacancies for SK chairmen and members, respectively, as no candidate ran for those seats during the May 2023 elections.

Under the new rules, the Comelec can hold special elections when the number of SK officials elected is less than the required quorum, and when no one filed the necessary certificate of candidacy, or there was no qualified candidate.

An election officer with jurisdiction over areas where the SKSE will be conducted is mandated to issue a certification within two days after the conclusion of the barangay and SK elections.

The certification should state the grounds for the conduct of the special elections and the positions that need to be filled.

The certification should be submitted first to the office of the provincial election supervisor.

The office of the regional election director should make a consolidated report and submit this to the Comelec’s office of the executive director for operations.

Those elected in the SKSE will serve the remaining term of the vacant seats.