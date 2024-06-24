^

Nation

Non-Muslim Soldiers fixing dilapidated mosque, school building

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 24, 2024 | 6:08pm
Non-Muslim Soldiers fixing dilapidated mosque, school building
Local executives, benefactors, Army and police officials launched on June 20, 2024 the mosque and Madrasah repair project in Barangay Gawang in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Army units led by non-Muslims and Moro stakeholders have fused ranks to rehabilitate an old dilapidated mosque and an adjoining Islamic school building in Barangay Gawang in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

The commander of the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido and Major Gen. Alex Rillera, who is at the helm of the 6th Infantry Division, and local executives in Datu Saudi and nearby towns told reporters on Monday that they appreciate the project, a joint initiative of the 92nd Infantry Battalion, the Philippine Army Finance Center Producers Integrated Cooperative (PAFCPIC) and other cooperating Army units in the province.

The mosque and Madrasah reconstruction project, launched on Thursday last week, was planned together by officials of the 92nd IB, led by their commanding officer, Lt. Col. Christian Cabading, barangay officials and local executives in Datu Saudi.

The PAFCPIC shall bankroll the expenditures for the repair of the mosque and the Madrasah school building that local officials said can be a venue for inculcating among students the importance of Islamic teachings on the importance of religious tolerance and solidarity among Muslims and non-Muslims.

Rillera said that besides the 92nd IB, the project also involves the 6th Mechanized Battalion and 9th Field Artillery Battalion under the 1st Brigade Combat Team.

Two representatives of the PAFCPIC, Gemma Delena and Lebrito Olmoguez, the cooperative’s manager for Cotabato City, and member of its board of directors respectively, and officials of the Bureau of Fire Protection in the municipality and the Datu Saudi Ampatuan Police Station attended the symbolic launching of the project.

“This project complements the efforts of the local communities and Army units in Maguindanao del Sur to spread peace and sustainable development in the province through community-based peacebuilding programs,” Rillera, commander of both the 6th ID and the anti-terror Joint Task Force Central, said.

Barangay Gawang was the scene of fierce clashes between state security forces and guerillas of the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in decades past.

The two groups have forged separate peace compacts with the national government, brokered by member-states of the influential Organization of Islamic Cooperation. They are now overseeing the peace and development initiatives of the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

vuukle comment

ALEX RILLERA

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bureau of Immigration probes Chinese woman&rsquo;s entry into Philippines

Bureau of Immigration probes Chinese woman’s entry into Philippines

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration is investigating how a Chinese woman entered the country without an arrival stamp on her passport...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Only one barangay remains livable in Baguio&rsquo;

‘Only one barangay remains livable in Baguio’

By Artemio Dumlao | 2 days ago
Only one among the city's 128 barangays remains livable, a study on livability conducted by the City Planning Development...
Nation
fbtw
Judge dismissed for ignoring Supreme Court&rsquo;s suspension order

Judge dismissed for ignoring Supreme Court’s suspension order

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed from service a judge in Ilocos Sur for ignoring a suspension order issued against him...
Nation
fbtw
Bato optimistic on ROTC bill passage

Bato optimistic on ROTC bill passage

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
The proposal to revive the Reserve Officers Training Course (ROTC) has a better chance of getting approved in the third...
Nation
fbtw
Laguna bettor wins lotto pot

Laguna bettor wins lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
A lone bettor in Cabuyao, Laguna won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto draw on Saturday night, the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Romualdez helps release P2.5 million DSWD aid to fire victims

Romualdez helps release P2.5 million DSWD aid to fire victims

20 hours ago
The office of Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has facilitated the immediate release of P2.5 million cash assistance from...
Nation
fbtw
Ditch single-use plastics, Supreme Court urges court personnel

Ditch single-use plastics, Supreme Court urges court personnel

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court has urged judiciary officials and personnel to avoid using single-use plastics to reduce waste. 
Nation
fbtw
70 NBP inmates moved to Leyte prison

70 NBP inmates moved to Leyte prison

By Nillicent Bautista | 20 hours ago
At least 70 inmates from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa arrived at the Leyte Regional Prison in Abuyog, Leyte...
Nation
fbtw
Taal degassing to continue &mdash; Phivolcs

Taal degassing to continue — Phivolcs

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Taal Volcano in Batangas is expected to continue to emit gas after it showed increased activity on Saturday, according to...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with