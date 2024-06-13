^

Nation

Petroleum tanker driver faces narcotics trafficking case

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 13, 2024 | 3:47pm
Petroleum tanker driver faces narcotics trafficking case
Shabu peddler Lloyd Macias Villegas, entrapped in Alabel town in Sarangani on June 9, 2024 is now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 has filed a criminal case against a detained itinerant shabu dealer who had used his job as a petroleum lorry driver to circulate shabu in different areas in Mindanao.

Aileen Lovitos, director of PDEA-12, on Thursday said that the 44-year-old Lloyd Macias Villegas, who was entrapped last Sunday by their agents in the town proper of Alabel, is now awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Villegas, who had confessed to having distributed shabu to contacts in different Mindanao provinces and cities where he moved around as driver of a fuel tanker owned by a private petroleum importing firm, was a high value target of PDEA personnel in Region 12 and the Bangsamoro region and units of the Police Regional Office-12.

PDEA-12 agents and policemen immediately detained him after selling to them P31,000 worth of shabu in a tradeoff last Sunday in Alabel, laid with the help of workers of different petroleum retail stations aware of his illegal drug dealing activities.

Lovitos said PDEA-12 is thankful to the office of Police Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, PRO-12 director, for supporting their operation that resulted in the arrest of Villages, now clamped down in a detention facility.

vuukle comment

MINDANAO

PDEA

REGION 12
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vietnamese goes naked at NAIA-3

Vietnamese goes naked at NAIA-3

By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
A Vietnamese woman took off her clothes at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIA-3) on June 8 after an...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-DepEd exec gets 27 years over missing teachers&rsquo; salaries

Ex-DepEd exec gets 27 years over missing teachers’ salaries

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
A former regional director of the Department of Education has been sentenced to up to 27 years in prison in connection with...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon eruption: Evacuation ordered anew amid lahar threat

Kanlaon eruption: Evacuation ordered anew amid lahar threat

By Gilbert Bayoran | 16 hours ago
Forced evacuation has been implemented again in three barangays in La Castellana, Negros Occidental amid heavy rain and lahar...
Nation
fbtw
Pampanga village chief, driver slain in shooting

Pampanga village chief, driver slain in shooting

By Ric Sapnu | 16 hours ago
A barangay captain and his driver were gunned down at a gasoline station in Barangay Del Pilar in San Fernando, Pampanga on...
Nation
fbtw
Lightning strike kills 2 farmers in Isabela

Lightning strike kills 2 farmers in Isabela

By Jun Elias | 16 hours ago
Two farmers died after they were hit by lightning in a rice field in Barangay Cabisera in this city on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MMDA: 10 holiday road mishaps

MMDA: 10 holiday road mishaps

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority recorded 10 road crash incidents along major roads in Metro Manila yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
P1.4 million shabu seized in Metro Manila stings

P1.4 million shabu seized in Metro Manila stings

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Anti-narcotics police confiscated at least P1.4 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu in three stings in...
Nation
fbtw
5 intel cops face raps over drug suspect&rsquo;s slay

5 intel cops face raps over drug suspect’s slay

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
Criminal complaints have been filed against five intelligence operatives tagged in the killing of a drug suspect at the boundary...
Nation
fbtw
DOH warns vs increase in dengue cases

DOH warns vs increase in dengue cases

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health sees a possible rise in dengue cases during the rainy s
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with