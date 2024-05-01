^

Nation

Philippine IP body warns of revenue loss due to online piracy

Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines – The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) on Tuesday said online piracy has been causing revenue losses for the country, and that it would cost more if it remains unaddressed.

During the hearing of Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship on bills amending the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, IPOPHL Director General Atty. Rowel Barba cited a study conducted by Media Partners Asia on country's losses due to video piracy.

"In 2022, there were 20 million Filipinos who download from illegal sites and the loss was $781 million dollars [in the country] and if nothing will be done, by 2027, the illegal users will increase to 31 million and the leakage will be $1 billion, hindi pa po kasama 'yung taxes," Barba said when asked by Sen. Mark Villar, chairman of the committee, on the effects of piracy in creative industries.

Meanwhile, Globe vice president for legal policy Atty. Ariel Tubayan said that it also deprives the government of the necessary revenues "from the access that have foregone from consumption of pirated contents."

According to the Asia Video Industry Association, the Philippines has 70% incidence of piracy — second among the countries that have cases of piracy.

For his part, GMA legal counsel Atty. Allan Rafael has also raised alarm over the pay-per-view sites that have pirated contents of their television shows and ask viewers to provide credit card details for payment. 

"Some are offering pay-per-view also, similar to what Netflix is doing. I think this is where malware is being rampant because have to pay using credit cards," Rafael said.

He added that site blocking would have a "huge impact" on the adverse effects of the digital piracy that were being incurred by the creative industry.

In response, Villar said that the passage of Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 2150 and 2385 would solve these issues on online piracy.

"Kung hindi natin ipapasa itong batas, kawawa 'yung mga stakeholders sa ating creative industry. Napakalaki ng nawawala sa kanila. Nababawasan ang kita nila, nasisira ang industry and of course hindi na natin alam kung saan napupunta 'yung revenues. Baka napupunta lang sa abroad, so nawawalan din tayo ng income," Villar said.

vuukle comment

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

INTERNET

ONLINE PIRACY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO: 10,000 traffic violators nabbed in Metro

LTO: 10,000 traffic violators nabbed in Metro

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office apprehended more than 10,000 motorists for violating traffic laws in Metro Manila in the first...
Nation
fbtw
DOTr exec gets free pass on EDSA busway

DOTr exec gets free pass on EDSA busway

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
An assistant secretary of the Department of Transportation reportedly got away with using the EDSA bus lane as the DOTr official...
Nation
fbtw
Suspect in radioman's slay nabbed

Suspect in radioman's slay nabbed

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The prime suspect in the murder of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon, alias “DJ Johnny Walker,” was arrested in Dipolog,...
Nation
fbtw
Teduray chieftain killed in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

Teduray chieftain killed in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
A Teduray tribal chieftain was killed while his companion was wounded in an ambush in Barangay Tuayan in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
Soldiers hurt in clash with BIFF receive medals from Marcos

Soldiers hurt in clash with BIFF receive medals from Marcos

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. personally awarded the seven soldiers hurt in a deadly clash with local terrorists...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Increased gas emission seen at Kanlaon Volcano

Increased gas emission seen at Kanlaon Volcano

By Romina Cabrera | 47 minutes ago
State volcanologists yesterday monitored an increased sulfur dioxide emission at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island.
Nation
fbtw

Northern Samar mayor reinstated

By Miriam Garcia Desacada | 47 minutes ago
A suspended municipal mayor in Northern Samar has been reinstated after he was cleared of charges involving an allegedly illegal road project.
Nation
fbtw
Northern Luzon areas adopt 4-day work week due to heat

Northern Luzon areas adopt 4-day work week due to heat

By Jun Elias | 47 minutes ago
The city of Cauayan in Isabela and the municipality of Santa in Ilocos Sur have adopted a four-day work week scheme due to...
Nation
fbtw
2.5 million voters register for 2025 polls &ndash; Comelec

2.5 million voters register for 2025 polls – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 47 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday expressed hope it would reach the target of over three million new voters for the May...
Nation
fbtw

Residents of UP Area 2 fear closure, demolition

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 47 minutes ago
A community at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City is fearing closure and demolition with the opening of a mall on the campus this year.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with