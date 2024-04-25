^

Nation

La Union farmers receive P1.7M worth of agri inputs ahead rainy season

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 25, 2024 | 5:49pm
La Union farmers receive P1.7M worth of agri inputs ahead rainy season
Photo shows the distribution of Agricultural Inputs worth P1.7 million for 40 farmer-cooperators from the municipalities of Bacnotan, Bangar, Luna, San Juan, Agoo, Bauang, Rosario, and Naguilian.
Rafy Ortega-David / Facebook

BAGUIO CITY — La Union Gov. Raphaelle Veronica “Rafy” Ortega-David recently led the distribution of agricultural inputs worth P1.7 million to 40 farmer-cooperators from Bacnotan, Bangar, Luna, San Juan, Agoo, Bauang, Rosario, and Naguilian at the La Union Honey Bee Center in Bacnotan town.

The Provincial Government of La Union-initiated awarding through the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg), is a significant effort to bolster agricultural productivity and promote food sufficiency in the province as aligned with La Union’s vision to be the Heart of Agri-Tourism in Northern Luzon by 2025. 

Ortega-David said the farmer-cooperators were given 25 packs of Hybrid Seeds, 15 bags of Urea, 20 bags of Complete, ten bags of Ammonium Phosphate,five bags of Muriate of Potash, 50 bags of Organic Fertilizers as well as five bottles for Insecticides, Herbicides, and Fungicides, in time for the incoming rainy season.

Aside from the input distribution, the office of the Provincial Agriculturist also conducted the La Union Clustered Hybrid Advocacy Mentoring Partnership (LU CHAMP) Technology Demonstration which aims to maximize the potential of different hybrid rice varieties and capacitate farmers as they foster innovation in their practices. 

“Pinapangako po namin sa inyo na kami sa Provincial Government of La Union ay patuloy na gagawa ng mga programa at iisip ng paraan para sa ikauunlad ng agrikultura sa probinsya, at para sa pagpapaganda ng antas ng buhay ng mga minamahal nating magsasaka," the governor said.

(We promise you that the Provincial Government of La Union will continue to create programs and think of ways on how to boost the province's agriculture and to make the lives of our beloved farmers better).

The agri inputs distribution was also graced by OPAg OIC-Provincial Agriculturist Sharon Viloria and OIC-Assistant Department Head Marcelo Otanes. 

The successful distribution of farming inputs and the establishment of LU CHAMP underscore the provincial government’s “La Union PROBINSYAnihan” to support the agriculture sector of the province as it seeks to be the “Heart of Agri-Tourism in Northern Luzon by 2025”.

vuukle comment

AGRICULTURE

LA UNION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA blames &lsquo;erratic weather&rsquo; for &lsquo;underutilized&rsquo; EDSA bike lane

MMDA blames ‘erratic weather’ for ‘underutilized’ EDSA bike lane

By Ghio Ong | 23 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday cited erratic weather conditions in Metro Manila in explaining the...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA mulls removing bicycle lane from EDSA

MMDA mulls removing bicycle lane from EDSA

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is exploring the possibility of removing EDSA’s bicycle lane as part of...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec disqualifies Cagayan governor anew

Comelec disqualifies Cagayan governor anew

By Mayen Jaymalin | 23 hours ago
For the second time, the Commission on Elections has disqualified Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba in connection with the May 2022...
Nation
fbtw

2 SUVs linked to Batangas drug haul recovered

By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
Two sport utility vehicles linked to 1.4 tons of shabu valued at P9.68 billion seized in Alitagtag, Batangas last week have been found abandoned in San Luis, Pampanga.
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam water level drop &lsquo;alarming&rsquo;

Angat Dam water level drop ‘alarming’

By Bella Cariaso | 23 hours ago
The National Water Resources Board will decide tomorrow if the supply of water to Metro Manila residents will be reduced as...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BIR official survives ambush; driver slain

BIR official survives ambush; driver slain

By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
An official of the Bureau of Internal Revenue survived while his driver was killed after they were ambushed by unidentified...
Nation
fbtw
Worker hurt by 4.2 tons of falling metal rods .

Worker hurt by 4.2 tons of falling metal rods .

By Ghio Ong | 23 hours ago
A construction worker was injured after 4.2 tons of metal rods fell from a crane at a construction site in Binondo, Manila...
Nation
fbtw

Taguig fires: 1 dead, 18 families homeless

By Nillicent Bautista | 23 hours ago
A 58-year-old woman died and 18 families were left homeless in two separate fires in Taguig on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Vape products to contain graphic health warnings

Vape products to contain graphic health warnings

By Mayen Jaymalin | 23 hours ago
Just like tobacco products, e-cigarette or vape products available in the local market shall contain graphic health warnings...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with