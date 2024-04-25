La Union farmers receive P1.7M worth of agri inputs ahead rainy season

Photo shows the distribution of Agricultural Inputs worth P1.7 million for 40 farmer-cooperators from the municipalities of Bacnotan, Bangar, Luna, San Juan, Agoo, Bauang, Rosario, and Naguilian.

BAGUIO CITY — La Union Gov. Raphaelle Veronica “Rafy” Ortega-David recently led the distribution of agricultural inputs worth P1.7 million to 40 farmer-cooperators from Bacnotan, Bangar, Luna, San Juan, Agoo, Bauang, Rosario, and Naguilian at the La Union Honey Bee Center in Bacnotan town.

The Provincial Government of La Union-initiated awarding through the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg), is a significant effort to bolster agricultural productivity and promote food sufficiency in the province as aligned with La Union’s vision to be the Heart of Agri-Tourism in Northern Luzon by 2025.

Ortega-David said the farmer-cooperators were given 25 packs of Hybrid Seeds, 15 bags of Urea, 20 bags of Complete, ten bags of Ammonium Phosphate,five bags of Muriate of Potash, 50 bags of Organic Fertilizers as well as five bottles for Insecticides, Herbicides, and Fungicides, in time for the incoming rainy season.

Aside from the input distribution, the office of the Provincial Agriculturist also conducted the La Union Clustered Hybrid Advocacy Mentoring Partnership (LU CHAMP) Technology Demonstration which aims to maximize the potential of different hybrid rice varieties and capacitate farmers as they foster innovation in their practices.

“Pinapangako po namin sa inyo na kami sa Provincial Government of La Union ay patuloy na gagawa ng mga programa at iisip ng paraan para sa ikauunlad ng agrikultura sa probinsya, at para sa pagpapaganda ng antas ng buhay ng mga minamahal nating magsasaka," the governor said.

(We promise you that the Provincial Government of La Union will continue to create programs and think of ways on how to boost the province's agriculture and to make the lives of our beloved farmers better).

The agri inputs distribution was also graced by OPAg OIC-Provincial Agriculturist Sharon Viloria and OIC-Assistant Department Head Marcelo Otanes.

The successful distribution of farming inputs and the establishment of LU CHAMP underscore the provincial government’s “La Union PROBINSYAnihan” to support the agriculture sector of the province as it seeks to be the “Heart of Agri-Tourism in Northern Luzon by 2025”.