^

Nation

2 cops held for extortion

John Unson, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2024 | 12:00am
2 cops held for extortion
M/Sgt. Nassrolah Abdula Gani and Executive M/Sgt. Benigno Mercado Jr. were apprehended by operatives of the police Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Barangay Rosary Heights I at 7:05 p.m.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Two policemen were arrested in Cotabato City on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a motorist in exchange for his impounded vehicle.

M/Sgt. Nassrolah Abdula Gani and Executive M/Sgt. Benigno Mercado Jr. were apprehended by operatives of the police Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Barangay Rosary Heights I at 7:05 p.m.

IMEG director Brig. Gen. Warren de Leon said police conducted an entrapment in response to a complaint of an engineer.

The victim said the policemen and his four cohorts asked for P50,000 in exchange for the release of his vehicle, a green Honda Civic, which was impounded for an unspecified violation.

The suspects were held after they accepted P20,000 in marked money from the victim. Two cell phones, a 9mm handgun and a Galil rifle were also seized from the two.

vuukle comment

COTABATO CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Highway patrol cop busted for P50K extortion attempt

Highway patrol cop busted for P50K extortion attempt

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Agents of the police’s Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group arrested in an entrapment operation here on Friday...
Nation
fbtw
2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard apprehended two fishing vessels suspected of engaging in illegal fishing activities approximately...
Nation
fbtw
Model held for rape try on &lsquo;It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo; host

Model held for rape try on ‘It’s Showtime’ host

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A 25-year-old model accused of attempting to rape “It’s Showtime” host Cianne Dominguez at her residence...
Nation
fbtw
Woman gets 4 years for remarks vs minor

Woman gets 4 years for remarks vs minor

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has sentenced a woman to four years in prison and ordered her to pay P20,000 in moral damages for uttering...
Nation
fbtw
Chiz sorry for kin&rsquo;s busway abuse

Chiz sorry for kin’s busway abuse

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero apologized and said yesterday that a “driver of a family member” was...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
8 inmates hurt in Manila City Jail brawl

8 inmates hurt in Manila City Jail brawl

By Ghio Ong | 47 minutes ago
Eight male inmates of the Manila City Jail were hurt after a brawl erupted yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
2 held for gunrunning in Caloocan, Pasig

2 held for gunrunning in Caloocan, Pasig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 47 minutes ago
Two suspected gunrunners were arrested in Caloocan and Pasig on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
6 caught in Para&ntilde;aque stings

6 caught in Parañaque stings

By Nillicent Bautista | 47 minutes ago
Anti-narcotics operatives arrested six suspects in separate stings in Parañaque, the Southern Police District reported...
Nation
fbtw
Davao del Norte gov&rsquo;s suspension followed due process &ndash; Marcos

Davao del Norte gov’s suspension followed due process – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 47 minutes ago
The suspension of Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib underwent proper procedures, President Marcos has assured the publi...
Nation
fbtw
DENR stops whale watching in Bohol town

DENR stops whale watching in Bohol town

By Ric Obedencio | 47 minutes ago
Despite an endorsement from the Protected Area Management Board, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has stopped...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with