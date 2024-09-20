Civic group sues Benguet Vice Gov for graft and corruption

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — A civil society organization sued Benguet Vice Gov. Ericson Felipe at the Ombudsman for graft and corruption in connection with the official’s majority stake at a firm that obtained government contracts.

Task Force Kasanag (TFK) filed a complaint against Felipe for allegedly violating provisions of Republic Act 3019 or Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and RA 6713 or "Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees" because they claimed that the official, who owns a 60% stake in private construction firm Tagel Corporation worth P300 million, used his position to secure a substantial number of government contracts.

TFK claimed that Tagel Corporation was awarded 30 government contracts between 2022 and 2023, amounting to a total of P1.35 billion.

The group emphasized that there is a potential conflict of interest, as it raises questions about transparency and accountability in the allocation of public contracts.

According to the TKF, the complaint highlights the importance of public interest, emphasizing accountability for public officials.

The group added that their decision to file the complaint is part of their ongoing commitment to safeguard the public from corruption and government abuse and believe that this action is necessary to ensure that public resources are protected from misuse and that there is transparency in the government's dealings.

By filing this complaint, TFK added that it is sending a message to the public the assurance that there is still someone doing the appropriate and necessary legal measures to protect people’s money from corruption and moving for transparency in the government.

TFK added it remains committed to safeguard the public from corruption and government abuses.

Felipe has not responded to attempts to get his comments on the complaint against him.