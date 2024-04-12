High school teacher in Zamboanga del Sur killed in ambush

Public school teacher Jerome Faunillan Etorma died on the spot in an ambush in Barangay Boniao in Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen killed a motorcycle-riding public school teacher in an ambush in Barangay Boniao in Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur while on his way home from work on Thursday afternoon.

In separate initial reports on Friday morning, the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office and local officials said Jerome Faunillan Etorma died on the spot from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Etorma was a teacher in the Dumingag National High School in Dumingag town in the same province, not too distant from where he was attacked that resulted in his instant death.

Co-teachers of Etorma told reporters of radio stations in different towns in Zamboanga del Sur that the victim had no known enemies and that he was a courteous and a polite school teacher.

His attackers immediately escaped using getaway motorcycles, according to barangay officials and policemen who responded to the incident.

Relatives and co-workers of Etorma urged the Dumingag and Mahayag municipal police forces to cooperate in identifying his killers for immediate prosecution.